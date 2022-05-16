scorecardresearch
Tesla recalls 1.07 lakh China-made Model 3,Y vehicles: China markets regulator

China's market regulatory agency stated that Tesla is recalling these units due to overheating that may cause the centre touchscreen display to malfunction, among other issues.

China's market regulatory agency said on Monday that Tesla Inc is recalling 107,293 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to overheating that may cause the centre touchscreen display to malfunction, among other issues.

The overheating could also lead to other malfunctions, including windshield settings and gear displays, according to a statement published by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

