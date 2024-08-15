Thar Roxx Launch: Mahindra aims to take pole position in above Rs 12.5 lakh segment in next 3-5 years

Mahindra and Mahindra, the country's largest SUV manufacturer is planning to take the pole position in the next 3-5 years in more than Rs 12.5 lakh segment, Rajesh Jejurekar, CEO and Executive Director (Auto and Farm), Mahindra and Mahindra said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

The company launched the 5-door version of Thar at a starting price of Rs. 12.99. lakh for the petrol version and Rs. 13.99 lakh for the diesel version. The SUV has 6 variants - MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX3L and AX7L. The MX3 variant is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh (AMT) for gasoline and Rs 15.99 lakh for Diesel. The AX3L variant is priced at Rs. 15.99 lakh for Diesel manual transmission. The MX5 variant is priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh manual transmission for diesel, whereas the AX3L is priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh diesel MT. The highest variant, AX7L, is priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh. The bookings will start from October 3rd and the deliveries will start from Dusshera.

"In more than Rs 12.5 lakh category, the company has a 27% volume market share. According to Jejurekar, in more than Rs. 12.5 Lakh category, Scorpio currently leads the pole position for the company. In July 2024, the sales of Scorpio stood at 12,237 units, as against 10,522 units in the same period last year.



Built on an All-New platform, the Thar ROXX has 35 new safety features. Apart from this it has Advanced features on the Thar ROXX include twin HD screens – a touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Thar Roxx also offers Harman Kardon branded audio, a panoramic Skyroof and luxurious Soft touch leatherette dashboard and door trims.

Meanwhile, the automaker plans to invest Rs. 370 billion in the next three years till 2027 in innovation, group chairman Anand Mahindra said in the annual general meeting of FY24, last week.