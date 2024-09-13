This is the best time to buy a car: Maruti Suzuki

If you're considering purchasing a new car, now might be the perfect time to act. India's largest auto maker Maruti Suzuki has said. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki, told Business Today TV that " this is the best time to buy a car". He noted, “Best deals are available, and generally in the second half of the year, supplies reduce because of the festive season, as production decreases. So this is a very good time."

C.S. Vigneshwar, President of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) told BTTV that "With inventory levels at 70-75 days, company discounts have reached an all-time high, and financiers are offering more attractive deals to support vehicle purchases. For those considering a new vehicle, now is an opportune time to act." Vigneshwar also emphasized that because Navratri and Diwali fall within the same month this year, these offers may not last beyond October, urging potential buyers to act swiftly.

Several popular models from leading automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Honda are currently being offered at significant discounts. For instance, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available with savings of up to Rs 61,402, while the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Swift are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 63,100 and Rs 57,100, respectively. Hyundai's Venue has a price reduction of Rs 70,629, and Tata Motors is offering a massive price cut of Rs 1.60 lakh on the Harrier and Rs 1.80 lakh on the Safari. Mahindra, too, is offering substantial discounts, with the Mahindra Bolero Neo being reduced by up to Rs 1.34 lakh, and the Thar and Scorpio Classic coming with cuts of Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh, respectively. Honda is also in on the action, with the Honda City available at a price reduction of up to Rs 1.14 lakh.

With festive preparations and the upcoming holidays likely to slow down production, these deals might not be around for long. Both dealers and industry experts are recommending that customers act quickly if they want to take advantage of these lucrative offers. As Vigneshwar noted, the upcoming festive season may bring an end to many of these discounts, making it crucial for buyers to move before the end of October.