Top 10 cars sold in India in November: WagonR tops; Check out complete list

Maruti Suzuki India continues to dominate the list of top ten selling cars in India. In the November edition of the list, seven out of the ten spots have been occupied by Maruti Suzuki. The Indo-Japanese carmaker managed to top the list, despite its sales slumping 9 per cent Y-o-Y in November. The remaining three spots on the list belong to one model each from Hyundai, Kia and Tata Motors.

Here are the Top 10 best-selling cars from November:

1. Maruti WagonR

Maruti WagonR has topped the list of best-selling cars in the country in its new generation look.

Maruti sold 16,853 units of WagonR in November 2021. This was slightly higher than the 16,256 units it had sold in November 2020.

2. Maruti Swift

The second car from Maruti Suzuki to appear on the list is the Maruti Swift. The car performed well despite a poor performance at the Global NCAP crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki sold 14,568 units of Swift in November 2021. However, sales were down significantly compared to last year. Maruti had sold 18,498 units of Swift in November 2020.

3. Maruti Alto

The third car from Maruti Suzuki to appear on the list is the Maruti Alto. It had held the top position in October but this time it has been beaten by the WagonR.

Maruti Suzuki sold 13,812 units of Alto in November 2021 which is less than 15,321 units sold in the same month last year.

4. Maruti Vitara Brezza

In November, Maruti Vitara Brezza made a comeback to the list of top ten best selling cars. The first-ever sub-compact SUV to hit the Indian markets registered a significant rise in sales in November.

The automaker sold 10,760 units of Brezza in November 2021; much higher than 7,838 units it had sold in the same months in 2020.

5. Hyundai Creta

The first non-Maruti car to appear on the list is Hyundai Creta. The car has made a comeback to the list after a while.

Hyundai sold 10,300 units of Creta in November. The automaker has sold 12,017 units of Creta in November 2020.

6. Maruti Baleno

Maruti Baleno has slipped to the sixth spot after a brief recovery in October 2021. Maruti sold 9,931 units of Baleno in November 2021 compared to 17,872 units in November 2020.

Maruti Baleno is also the latest car from Maruti Suzuki to fail the Latin NCAP crash tests.

7. Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is the only car from Tata Motors to appear on the list. It has become a regular feature on the list despite facing heavy competition from the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 among others.

Tata sold 9,831 units of Nexon in November 2021, compared to 10,096 units in October of this year.

8. Maruti EECO

Maruti EECO is the only van to appear on the list. Maruti sold 9,571 units of Eeco in November making it one of the best-selling cars from the firm.

Maruti has also bumped the price of all non-cargo variants of EECO by Rs 8,000 due to the introduction of the passenger bag. The price hike came into effect on November 30.

9. Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Ertiga continues to dominate the seven-seater MPV segment in November.

Maruti Suzuki sold 8,752 units of Ertiga in November, registering a significant drop from units sold in October. Maruti had sold 9,557 units of Ertiga in November 2020.

10. Kia Seltos

Kia Selto bookends the list of top ten best-selling cars in November.

Kia sold 8,659 units of Seltos SUV in November 2021 compared to 9,205 units sold in November 2020.