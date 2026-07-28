Toyota Hilux facelift launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh

The all-new Hilux is available in three automatic variants, with prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4x2 GX AT, followed by the 4x4 GX AT at Rs 33.69 lakh, while the top trim 4x4 VX AT is priced at Rs 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The manual transmission has been dropped from the lineup, while Toyota has introduced a new rear-wheel-drive (4x2) variant to sit alongside the existing four-wheel-drive (4x4) models.

Across the range, the Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine producing 204 PS and 500 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The pick-up truck has an 80-litre fuel tank.

Inside, the pickup truck gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital instrument display, Toyota i-Connect connected car features, wireless charging, cruise control, and an eight-speaker audio system.

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Safety equipment includes seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), ABS with Brake Assist, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and a panoramic view monitor.

The new Hilux, based on the IMV platform, is offered in six exterior colours, including the newly introduced Sulphur Metallic and Ash, alongside Super White, Platinum Pearl White, Attitude Black+, and Emotional Red. Genuine accessories will also be available for further customization.