FDA suspends food licences of five Mumbai clubs over major hygiene, food safety violations

The clubs whose food licences have been suspended are The Cricket Club of India Ltd, RK Juhu Gymkhana, The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, MIG Cricket Club (Bandra East), and The Willingdon Sports Club.

Inspection drive

According to the FDA, the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, is designed to safeguard public health by ensuring the availability of safe, wholesome and unadulterated food. The inspection drive focused on assessing compliance with food safety regulations across prominent food-serving establishments.

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Officials found widespread lapses in hygiene, food handling, storage, pest control and documentation, prompting stringent regulatory action.

Cockroaches, expired food and poor sanitation

Among the most serious violations were reported at The Cricket Club of India Ltd (CCI). Inspectors found heavy infestation of live cockroaches and flies in food handling and waste disposal areas, moldy vegetables, over-ripe mushrooms and expired food items stored in the kitchen.

The inspection also revealed condensation dripping directly onto food stored in cold rooms, clogged drains, accumulation of grease and stagnant water, lack of segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas, improper use of kitchen equipment and the absence of FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) inventory systems.

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Multiple hygiene lapses

At RK Juhu Gymkhana, the FDA reported deteriorating walls and ceilings, poor kitchen drainage, inadequate personal hygiene facilities, improper storage temperatures for prepared food, and the absence of records for frying oil usage. Food handlers were also found not wearing gloves, caps or aprons.

The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana was cited for rusted cooking equipment, insect infestation, lack of food-grade certified packaging material, poor segregation of raw and cooked food, failure to sanitise equipment before and after use, and the absence of internal or external food safety audits.

At The Willingdon Sports Club, inspectors found damaged ceilings, slippery and unclean floors, inadequate temperature monitoring, outdated food and water testing reports, poor drain maintenance, lack of cleaning schedules, non-food-grade packaging materials and inadequate hygiene among food handlers.

Unauthorised catering operations

One of the most significant findings emerged at MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East, where inspectors discovered that an unauthorised entity—M/s Nebula Catering Services—was operating under a catering contract without possessing a valid FSSAI licence.

The FDA said all purchase and sales transactions were being carried out in the name of the unauthorised entity. The inspection also uncovered cockroach infestation, improper segregation of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, raw and cooked food, absence of periodic food and water testing, lack of qualified technical staff, and failure to maintain mandatory medical and vaccination records for food handlers.

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Additionally, the club had reportedly changed the establishment's location and management structure without informing the licensing authority or obtaining the required approval.

Operations to remain suspended

The FDA said the action has been taken in the interest of public health and food safety. The affected establishments will have to address all deficiencies, implement corrective measures and fully comply with FSSAI regulations before their food licences can be reinstated.

The inspection drive underscores the regulator's focus on strengthening food safety standards across restaurants, clubs and other food establishments in Mumbai, particularly those catering to large numbers of members and guests.