Toyota Innova Hycross hits new sales record, 50,000 units sold since launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revealed that the Innova Hycross, a popular MPV, has reached a new milestone of 50,000 unit sales since its launch. The Innova Hycross was introduced in November 2022, offering a significant upgrade over the Innova Crysta and a strong hybrid version, thereby discontinuing the diesel variant.

The Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta are concurrently being sold in India. The vehicle's price range is between Rs 19.77 lakh and Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Its success is attributed to exceptional service and warranty.

The Innova brand is favoured for its low total cost of ownership (TCO), making it a popular choice for both private and commercial buyers. The model comes with a 3 years/100,000 km warranty, extendable to 5 years/220,000 km, and offers free roadside assistance and attractive finance schemes.

The hybrid battery is covered by an 8 years/160,000 km warranty. The Innova Hycross is built on the TNGA platform, featuring a monocoque body instead of traditional ladder-on-frame construction.

It comes with segment-first paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control for the first and second rows, an electrically operable tailgate, LED DRLs, and electrically adjustable second-row seats with a powered ottoman.

The new-generation Innova Hycross has replaced the diesel engine with a robust hybrid engine. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor is combined with an electric motor to deliver a combined output of 183 bhp, optimising performance and fuel efficiency.

The hybrid model can run 40 per cent of the distance and 60 per cent of the time on electric power, ensuring high fuel efficiency. It claims a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl (ARAI certified).

The petrol-only version comes with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine tuned for 172 bhp and is paired with a CVT automatic unit. It claims a fuel efficiency of 16.13 kmpl (ARAI certified).

Sabari Manohar, VP sales and marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled that the Innova Hycross has achieved 50,000 units sales milestone within a short span of fourteen months from launch. We are extremely thankful for the response and confidence entrusted by our customers on this product. Innova HyCross was a success right from the day of its launch and the product has seen strong customer acceptance from our target audience. With its launch, The Innova Hycross has revolutionized the idea of comfort, convenience, performance, and safety within the MUV segment. Moreover, we are immensely proud of the Innova Hycross for carrying forward the cult legacy of the Innova brand. We are confident that the HyCross will continue to garner affection from customers and will consistently redefine mobility experience through its exceptional performance."

