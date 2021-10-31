Toyota Kirloskar reports 1% rise in October wholesales at 12,440 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday reported a 1 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 12,440 units in October as compared to the year-ago period.

The company had dispatched 12,373 units in the domestic market same month last year, TKM said in a statement.

"Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors besides pent up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-Covid times," TKM Associate General Manager(AGM) (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani noted.

In the month of October, the automaker has been able to register a 34 per cent growth when compared to its sales in September 2021, he added.

"Our cumulative wholesales from January to October has also reported a growth of 78 per cent when compared to sales in the corresponding period last year," Sigamani stated.

The company's flagship models Innova Crysta and the Fortuner, continue to dominate their respective segments, he said.

The Toyota Vellfire too has been performing exceptionally well, reiterating customer's confidence in the brand, he added.

"The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are garnering good booking orders and we are working towards immediately catering to the pending orders in these segments," Sigamani said.

