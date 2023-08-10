Toyota reveals Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Rumion MPV in India: Engine, variants, expected price

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a brand-new Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) named Rumion in the Indian market. The Rumion shares its platform with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which is one of the most popular MPVs in India. The pricing details and booking information have not been disclosed yet. However, the Rumion comes with a standard warranty of 3 years or up to 1,00,000 kilometers. It's worth noting that Toyota has already been selling the Rumion in select international markets.

In order to distinguish Rumion from Ertiga, Toyota has made some cosmetic alterations. Notable changes include a different front grille, taking inspiration from the Innova model. The front bumper also sports a different design with a chrome outline around the air dam. On the sides, the Rumion gets new alloy wheels with a two-toned machined finish. While details about the rear are still under wraps, a chrome garnish is expected to be part of the update.

Toyota Rumion Variants and Expected Price

Buyers will have a choice of six different variants: S MT/AT, G MT, V MT/AT, and S MT CNG. While exact prices are yet to be announced, it is anticipated that the Toyota Rumion might be slightly higher in price compared to its counterpart, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. For context, the Ertiga's current pricing falls between ₹8.64 lakh and ₹13.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Rumion Engine Options

The Toyota Rumion will be available with two powertrain options: Petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Both variants feature a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 101 brake bhp of maximum power at 6,000 revolutions per minute (rpm) and a peak torque of 136.8 Newton-meters (Nm) at 4,400 rpm. When running on CNG, the power output slightly decreases to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm, along with a peak torque of 4,200 rpm. Both powertrains come with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox.

The petrol version also offers an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Toyota claims impressive fuel efficiency figures of 20.51 kilometers per liter (km/l) for the petrol variant and 26.11 kilometers per kilogram (km/kg) for the CNG variant.