Toyota Vellfire hybrid EV in India: Know all about price, features, specs of luxurious MPV

The Toyota Vellfire is one of the most luxurious MPVs currently on sale in India, offering a first-class travel experience for families, business executives, and chauffeur-driven owners. Combining Toyota’s proven self-charging hybrid electric vehicle (SHEV) technology with a premium cabin, the Vellfire has established itself as a strong rival to luxury vans such as the Lexus LM.

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Priced between ₹1.20 crore and ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom), the Vellfire is Toyota’s flagship MPV in the Indian market and focuses heavily on comfort, refinement, and advanced technology.

Price and variants

Hi 2.5 Hybrid – ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom)

VIP Executive Lounge 2.5 Hybrid – ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom)

Depending on the city, the on-road price can exceed ₹1.5 crore.

Engine and performance

Powering the Vellfire is Toyota’s 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid system paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. The self-charging hybrid setup produces 193 hp and 240 Nm of torque while delivering a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.28 kmpl.

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Unlike a plug-in hybrid, the Vellfire’s battery is charged automatically through regenerative braking and the petrol engine, eliminating the need for external charging.

Luxury cabin and comfort features

The biggest highlight of the Vellfire is its hospitality-inspired interior. The second-row Executive Lounge seats offer power recline, ottoman leg support, ventilation, and exceptional legroom, making long journeys remarkably comfortable.

Key comfort features include

The Toyota Vellfire comes loaded with luxury-focused comfort features designed to enhance the travel experience for all occupants. The MPV offers plush Executive Lounge captain seats in the second row, providing exceptional comfort and ample legroom.

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It is equipped with a dual sunroof that adds to the cabin’s airy feel, while the tri-zone automatic climate control system allows passengers in different sections of the vehicle to set their preferred temperatures.

The premium leather upholstery, complemented by elegant wooden interior inserts and ambient lighting, gives the cabin a sophisticated and upscale appearance. Adding to the convenience, the Vellfire features power sliding rear doors for easy entry and exit, along with wireless smartphone charging to keep devices powered on the go.

The Vellfire comes equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The system is complemented by premium audio and multiple convenience features aimed at enhancing passenger comfort.

Safety features

On the safety front, the Toyota Vellfire is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features aimed at ensuring maximum protection for occupants. It comes with six airbags as standard, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to enhance vehicle stability and safety.

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The MPV also features Toyota’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, a Pre-Collision Safety System, and Blind Spot Monitoring. These technologies work together to improve driver awareness, reduce the risk of accidents, and provide a safer and more confident driving experience on both city roads and highways.

The Toyota Vellfire Hybrid is designed for buyers who prioritise luxury, comfort, and efficiency over outright performance. With its spacious executive lounge cabin, advanced hybrid technology, and comprehensive safety package, the Vellfire remains one of the most premium people movers available in India. For those seeking a chauffeur-driven vehicle that delivers both prestige and practicality, the Vellfire stands in a class of its own.