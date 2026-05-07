From BMW to Maruti Swift to Toyota Vellfire: Vijay's ₹13.5 crore vehicle collection

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s declared luxury vehicle collection, worth more than ₹13.5 crore, has come into focus following his election affidavit filed for the Tamil Nadu 2026 Assembly polls.

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A garage worth over ₹13.5 crore

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The affidavit lists a range of vehicles spanning both luxury and mass-market segments.

At the top is a Toyota Lexus 350 valued at around ₹3.01 crore, followed by a BMW i7 priced at approximately ₹2 crore and a Toyota Vellfire worth about ₹1.63 crore.

A BMW 530, valued at over ₹80 lakh, also features in the declaration.

Among the more modest entries are a Maruti Swift worth ₹5.35 lakh and a TVS XL Super priced at ₹67,400.

The list also includes a Tata Caravan, valued at around ₹6 crore. Altogether, Vijay’s declared vehicle assets amount to ₹13,52,48,814.

Total declared assets cross ₹648 crore

The affidavit shows total assets of more than ₹648.85 crore. He declared liabilities of around ₹7.63 crore.

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The disclosure includes a combination of movable and immovable assets such as real estate holdings, financial investments and fixed deposits.

Income sources and professional roles

According to the filing, Vijay’s income comes from self-employment, property rentals and interest earnings. He is listed as self-employed, editor of Vijay Vidyashiram, managing director of Jayanagar Property Pvt. Ltd., and trustee of several charitable organisations.

Vijay's cinema journey

Vijay began his journey in Tamil cinema in the early 1990s and went on to become one of the industry’s most bankable stars. Over the years, he built a massive fan following with a mix of romantic dramas and high energy action films, eventually emerging as a dominant box office force.

His films such as Thuppakki, Mersal, Sarkar and Master reinforced his mass appeal, while his recent release Leo went on to become one of the highest grossing Tamil films, reportedly crossing ₹600 crore worldwide.