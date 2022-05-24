Triumph India launches its flagship ADV bike 'Tiger 1200' starting at Rs 19.19 lakh

British motorcycle maker Triumph, on Tuesday, launched the 2022 version of its flagship adventure (ADV) bike ‘Tiger 1200’ in India starting at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and going up to Rs 21.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

The new Triumph Tiger 1200, which made its global debut in late 2021, is available in four variants — GT Pro, Rally Pro, GT Explorer and Rally Explorer — in India. Triumph’s new Tiger 1200 will go up against the likes of BMW R 1250 GS, Harley-Davidson Pan America, and Ducati Multistrada.

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 ADV can be classified under two categories — GT (a more road-biased version suited for long-distance cruising) and Rally (aimed at tackling off-roading conditions and features spoked wheels and longer travel suspension).

In addition to this, the main difference between Pro and Explorer variants is that the Explorer variants are available with a larger 30-litre fuel tank capacity as compared to a 20-litre offered in Pro trims.

Triumph Tiger 1200: Powertrain and specs

The new Tiger 1200 gets its power through a 1,160cc inline-triple cylinder engine with a T-plane crankshaft, which churns out 148 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. The bike also gets a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The new bike is also 25kg lighter than its predecessor. The company has managed to reduce the weight of the bike by using a new frame, a double-sided swingarm and an aluminium fuel tank. As per the Triumph, the GT Pro trim weighs 245kg, Rally Pro weighs 249kg, GT Explorer weighs 255kg and Rally Explorer weighs 261kg.

Triumph Tiger 1200: Safety and Features

The new 2022 Tiger 1200 comes with features like a radar system that facilitates a blind spot and lane change warning system, lean-sensitive cornering lights, a 7-inch TFT display with Bluetooth support, electronic suspension, up to six riding modes, an up/down quickshifter, hill hold, cruise control, heated grips and keyless operation.

In addition to these, the Explorer variants of the new bike also get bells and whistles like a tyre-pressure monitoring system and heated rider and pillion seats.

The new Tiger 1200’s braking duties are performed by twin 320mm floating discs at the front and a single 280mm disc at the rear, along with Brembo callipers. The new bike is also equipped with a dual-channel ABS.

The new bike’s road-biased GT trims feature 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels, while the Rally variants come equipped with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels.

All four variants of the new Tiger 1200, in terms of suspension setup, come with 49mm Showa USD forks at the front and a Showa semi-active mono-shock unit at the rear. The only difference is that in the GT versions, this suspension setup offers 200mm of travel whereas in the Rally trims it offers a longer displacement of 220mm.