Can't afford Triumph motorcycle? New offer may change that for bike lovers

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is reportedly planning to launch its used vehicle programme in India within two-three months. The company runs a used bike service called Approved Triumph Pre-Owned Motorcycle programme in its home market, and the same might be brought to India. Reports suggest that Triumph might also bring financing options for the refurbished superbikes it will sell through this programme.

The programme will bring down the entry price point of Triumph Motorcycles in India by about 50 per cent, thus making it affordable, Mint quoted Triumph Motorcycles India's General Manager Shoeb Farooq as saying. The company will also put new warranty on the extended warranty programme for the refurbished models, the daily further reported. Triumph Motorcycles India has also joined hands with HDFC Bank and Pune-based Wheels EMI to provide financing options for the second-hand bikes, Farooq told the newspaper.

The Approved Triumph Pre-Owned Motorcycle programme, which is operational in the United Kingdom, offers one-year unlimited mileage warranty, one-year roadside assistance, certified vehicle quality check, vehicle safety testing, full service history of the motorcycle, vehicle history and mileage check, and financing options.

Among other superbike players, Ducati and Harley Davidson have used bike programmes in India. The Italian superbike maker launched its Ducati Approved programme in India in mid-December last year. Meanwhile, the American motorcycle major launched its Harley Davidson Originals programme in India in September last year.

Recently, Triumph Motorcycles launched the new Speed Twin in India at Rs 9.46 lakh. The 2019 Triumph Speed Twin has the same 1200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine as the Thruxton R, but it weighs 2.5kg less due to use of lightened engine covers, magnesium cam covers and new clutch assembly. The motor is capable of producing 96bhp of max power at 6,750rpm along with a maximum torque output of 112Nm at 4,950rpm.

The engine on the new Triumph Speed Twin is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The motorcycle also gets three riding modes, sport, road and rain.