TVS Motor Company appoints Prof Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for EV biz 

TVS Motor Company on January 5 announced the appointment of Professor Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for its electric mobility business. The decision is aimed to enhance TVS Motor’s battery technology capabilities and strengthen its commitment to offer best-in-class green mobility globally, the company said in a statement.



“I am excited to associate with TVS Motor Company to be a part of their vision to build a strong EV ecosystem. I look forward to working in great synergy with the company known for its pioneering technologies in future mobility. Together we will go miles to create a more sustainable EV ecosystem,” said Prof Venkat Viswanathan.



Viswanathan offers expertise in energy storage and Li-ion batteries, specifically to electric vehicles and planes, it added. He is currently an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and is a global leader in advanced batteries for electric mobility.



He won the National Science Foundation CAREER award, Alfred P. Sloan Fellow, ONR Young Investigator Award and MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 Finalist.



“We are delighted to associate with Prof. Venkat Viswanathan, who will play an important role in guiding us in the electric mobility journey. I am confident that this association with Prof. Viswanathan will further reinforce our commitment to electrification. His major strides in battery technology will give us a competitive edge in delivering value for money, superior technology, and aspirational electric vehicles to meet the fast-evolving customer needs,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.



TVS Motor Company has committed Rs 1,000 crore in its electric mobility business. The company has announced strategic tie-ups with government bodies like CESL and public charging partners like Tata Power as a step towards enabling a greener future and building a network of world-class public charging infrastructure, the company said in a statement.