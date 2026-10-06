India among five countries where doctors warn extreme heat is harming pregnancy and newborn health

The findings suggest that extreme heat is no longer simply an environmental concern but is increasingly becoming a healthcare challenge for maternity services. Nearly all professionals surveyed said they had personally cared for a pregnant woman or baby whose health they believed had been adversely affected by extreme heat.

Pregnancy complications and newborn risks

The survey highlights several health problems that professionals associate with extreme heat. Around 23% said they had seen pregnancy complications requiring additional monitoring or treatment that they believed were linked to heat exposure.

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Among newborns, healthcare professionals reported dehydration and heat-related illness (36%), low birth weight or restricted growth (34%), and difficulties with feeding, breathing and temperature regulation (33%).

Research cited by Wellcome has also linked heat exposure with preterm birth, low birth weight, stillbirth and maternal complications. For every 1°C rise in heat exposure, the odds of preterm birth increase by around 5%, while exposure to heatwaves is associated with a 25% higher risk of obstetric complications.

Extreme heat and maternal health: key findings

Indicator Finding Countries surveyed India, Australia, Brazil, UK and Zimbabwe Healthcare professionals surveyed 1,000 Increase in heat-related cases among pregnant women 73% Increase in impacts on foetal/newborn health 76% Professionals who had cared for an affected pregnant woman 98% Professionals who had cared for an affected baby 99% Pregnancy complications linked to heat requiring additional care 23% Newborn dehydration/heat-related illness 36% Low birth weight/restricted growth 34% Feeding, breathing or temperature-regulation difficulties 33% Difficulty accessing healthcare due to heat 27% Increase in urgent/emergency presentations 29% Professionals expecting risks to grow over next five years 81% Professionals calling for greater policy priority 82% Want more training and resources 92%

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Extreme heat can disrupt access to care

The impact extends beyond direct health complications. About 27% of respondents said extreme heat was making it harder for pregnant women and families to travel to or access healthcare, while 29% reported an increase in urgent or emergency presentations.

Healthcare professionals also expect the risks to increase. 81% said they were concerned that extreme heat would pose a growing threat to maternal, foetal and newborn health over the next five years unless further action is taken. Another 82% said policymakers and health-system leaders should give greater priority to protecting pregnant women and babies.

Call for stronger climate-health planning

Wellcome is calling for pregnant women, new mothers and babies to be explicitly included in national climate and health plans, supported by funding, clinical guidance and stronger health surveillance.

The organisation said 92% of surveyed professionals want more training and resources to protect pregnant women during extreme heat, while 55% believe clearer national or international guidance would help them provide better care.

With governments preparing for COP31, Wellcome is urging climate and health policymakers to treat maternal and newborn protection as a specific priority as extreme heat intensifies.