Nifty outlook: Analyst sees buy-on-dips opportunity; Aequs, Aditya Vision among stocks to watch

He advised traders to consider a buy-on-dips approach. According to Joshi, if Nifty comes around 22,500 in the next session, the 22,450-22,500 range could act as a buying zone.

On the higher side, he identified 22,750-22,800 as a key zone where selling could emerge. For traders looking to short the index, he termed this range an ideal zone and suggested a stop-loss at 23,050.

On Nifty Bank, Joshi said rate-sensitive stocks could underperform or consolidate until the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy decision.

He said the market appeared to be pricing in a 25-basis-point move. "The most important thing will be the RBI and the government's commentary. If the stance remains more hawkish and the possibility of a rate hike increases, there could be selling in Nifty Bank, which could ultimately lead to a breakdown in the Nifty as well," Joshi said.

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He advised traders to wait and watch and avoid taking aggressive positions. According to Joshi, traders should focus on the range, buying at lower levels with a stop-loss and considering selling at higher levels.

Aequs

Among individual stocks, Joshi highlighted Aequs. He said the stock had been consolidating around Rs 280-284 and was up around 4 per cent during Monday's session.

According to Joshi, Aequs had earlier attempted to break out of the Rs 270-274 zone around three times, but declined from those levels. He said the stock has now received breakout confirmation after closing above Rs 270 for three consecutive sessions.

Joshi suggested a stop-loss at Rs 245 and a target of Rs 325 for Aequs.

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Aditya Vision

Joshi also identified Aditya Vision Ltd (AVL). He said the stock had formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart with good volume and had bounced from support around Rs 570.

Joshi said there was a base formation in the stock and that it could move towards Rs 640.