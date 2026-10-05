Marico shares rise 3% on Q2 business update; Nuvama bullish on volume growth

Following the development, Marico shares touched a high of Rs 800, up 2.55% from the previous close of Rs 780.10. Later, the stock closed 1.35% higher at Rs 790.65.

Separately, Marico's Q2 FY27 quarterly update said domestic demand remained resilient during the quarter, although the operating environment remained volatile. The company said its India business delivered underlying volume growth touching double digits, with Parachute Coconut Oil reporting early-teens volume growth.

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Marico said Saffola Oils delivered mid-single-digit price-led growth, while volumes declined as the company focused on maintaining threshold profitability and rationalised supply of select variants. VAHO delivered growth touching the twenties for the sixth consecutive quarter, supported by investments in the mid and premium segments, enhanced direct reach through Project SETU and growth in the Almond category.

Marico expects consolidated revenue to grow in double digits, supported by its core, digital and international portfolios. It said crude-linked derivative costs had increased further, while copra prices remained range-bound at around 35% below peak levels. The company expects strong year-on-year gross-margin acceleration, supported by a favourable portfolio mix and copra tailwinds, while operating profit is expected to grow in the mid-twenties.