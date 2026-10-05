Marico shares rise 3% on Q2 business update; Nuvama bullish on volume growth

Shares of FMCG major Marico Ltd rose 3% on Monday after brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,015, implying nearly 30% upside from the brokerage's reference price of Rs 781. Nuvama said Marico's Q2 FY27 business update was strong, with consolidated revenue and EBITDA in line, while domestic volume growth was marginally ahead of its estimate.
According to Nuvama, overall volumes are expected to grow around 10% year-on-year (YoY), led by Parachute, where volumes are forecast to grow around 14% YoY, marking a 21-quarter high. The brokerage expects Value Added Hair Oils (VAHO) revenue to grow 23% YoY, while Saffola Oils volumes are expected to decline even as revenue grows around 5%. Nuvama expects Marico's international business to grow around 15% YoY in constant-currency terms and said gross margin should improve strongly YoY. It also noted that the stock trades at 45x/38x FY27E/FY28E PE.