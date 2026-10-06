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US gold exports hit extraordinary levels as China's bullion strategy reshapes global trade flows

US gold exports hit extraordinary levels as China's bullion strategy reshapes global trade flows

US gold exports have surged to extraordinary levels, highlighting a sharp shift in global bullion flows amid record prices, geopolitical uncertainty and strong demand for the precious metal. At the same time, China is expanding gold’s role in its financial system as it seeks to strengthen the yuan and reduce reliance on the dollar.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 2:30 AM IST
US gold exports hit extraordinary levels as China's bullion strategy reshapes global trade flowsBeijing's strategy is not simply about buying more bullion. It is also about building financial infrastructure that can make gold more useful alongside the yuan.

US exports of nonmonetary gold have surged to extraordinary levels, with monthly shipments reaching more than $45 billion in late 2025 before remaining elevated in 2026, according to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis published through the Federal Reserve's FRED database. The sharp increase comes as global demand for bullion rises and China expands the role of gold in its financial and trade infrastructure.

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The FRED series shows US exports of nonmonetary gold historically remained relatively modest, with occasional spikes during periods of market stress. That changed dramatically from 2024, with exports accelerating through 2025 and reaching levels far above anything recorded in the previous two decades.

The surge comes against a backdrop of record gold prices, strong central-bank purchases, geopolitical uncertainty and growing concerns over the role of the

US dollar in international finance.

China is an important part of this broader shift. The country has been steadily developing its domestic gold market while increasing its official gold reserves and encouraging the use of the yuan in cross-border trade.

MUST READ: Gold, silver prices on October 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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China links yuan trade with gold

Beijing's strategy is not simply about buying more bullion. It is also about building financial infrastructure that can make gold more useful alongside the yuan.

China has expanded access to gold-related investment products through its financial system, allowing investors to gain exposure to bullion through banking platforms and exchanges. Some products can provide returns linked to gold holdings, potentially addressing one of the metal's traditional disadvantages: gold itself does not generate interest.

The broader objective is to make gold more deeply integrated into China's financial ecosystem while expanding the international use of the yuan.

Gold offers an alternative to currency risk

For countries trading with China, yuan settlement can reduce reliance on the US dollar. But holding large yuan balances creates another form of currency exposure.

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Gold provides a potential alternative. A trading partner could accept yuan for exports, retain some of the currency for future transactions and potentially convert excess balances into gold through China's increasingly sophisticated bullion market.

US gold exports and China's evolving bullion strategy

Key development What it shows Why it matters
US nonmonetary gold exports Surged to more than $45 billion a month in late 2025 Highlights extraordinary global demand and changing bullion flows
China's gold demand Rising investment and official-sector interest in bullion Strengthens gold's role in China's financial system
Yuan-based trade China is encouraging more cross-border settlement in yuan Reduces reliance on the US dollar for bilateral trade
Gold as a reserve asset Trading partners can potentially convert excess yuan exposure into gold Provides an alternative to holding large currency balances
Gold-linked financial products Chinese banks and exchanges offer greater access to gold exposure Makes bullion more integrated with the financial system
Overseas bullion infrastructure Expansion of international gold-market access and storage Makes gold more accessible outside traditional Western financial centres
Dollar diversification Gold and yuan are increasingly being used alongside traditional reserve assets Could gradually contribute to a more diversified global monetary system

Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis

That creates a different model of international trade: the yuan can serve as the transaction currency, while gold can serve as a neutral reserve asset.

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Overseas vaults add another layer

China and Chinese financial institutions have also sought to expand international access to bullion markets and storage infrastructure. Holding gold in overseas or friendly jurisdictions can make the metal more accessible to international users and reduce dependence on Western financial centres.

ALSO READ: Gold enters the pension portfolio: Why global funds are increasing allocations to the precious metal

The significance goes beyond gold prices. If bullion becomes increasingly embedded in cross-border settlement, banking products and reserve management, it could strengthen the yuan's international role without requiring trading partners to fully trust China's currency.

A challenge to the dollar-centric system

Gold does not replace the dollar overnight, and China's financial system still faces significant barriers to wider internationalisation of the yuan.

But the combination of yuan-based trade, expanding gold infrastructure and rising bullion demand points towards a gradual diversification of the global monetary system.

The extraordinary rise in US gold exports is therefore more than a story about bullion moving between markets. It is part of a broader shift in which gold is increasingly being treated not only as a safe-haven asset, but as financial infrastructure for a world seeking alternatives to traditional currency and reserve systems.

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DO READ: ₹1.50 lakh gold tests Indian consumers: Lightweight jewellery gains traction

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 2:30 AM IST
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