US gold exports hit extraordinary levels as China's bullion strategy reshapes global trade flows

The surge comes against a backdrop of record gold prices, strong central-bank purchases, geopolitical uncertainty and growing concerns over the role of the

US dollar in international finance.

China is an important part of this broader shift. The country has been steadily developing its domestic gold market while increasing its official gold reserves and encouraging the use of the yuan in cross-border trade.

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China links yuan trade with gold

Beijing's strategy is not simply about buying more bullion. It is also about building financial infrastructure that can make gold more useful alongside the yuan.

China has expanded access to gold-related investment products through its financial system, allowing investors to gain exposure to bullion through banking platforms and exchanges. Some products can provide returns linked to gold holdings, potentially addressing one of the metal's traditional disadvantages: gold itself does not generate interest.

The broader objective is to make gold more deeply integrated into China's financial ecosystem while expanding the international use of the yuan.

Gold offers an alternative to currency risk

For countries trading with China, yuan settlement can reduce reliance on the US dollar. But holding large yuan balances creates another form of currency exposure.

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Gold provides a potential alternative. A trading partner could accept yuan for exports, retain some of the currency for future transactions and potentially convert excess balances into gold through China's increasingly sophisticated bullion market.

US gold exports and China's evolving bullion strategy

Key development What it shows Why it matters US nonmonetary gold exports Surged to more than $45 billion a month in late 2025 Highlights extraordinary global demand and changing bullion flows China's gold demand Rising investment and official-sector interest in bullion Strengthens gold's role in China's financial system Yuan-based trade China is encouraging more cross-border settlement in yuan Reduces reliance on the US dollar for bilateral trade Gold as a reserve asset Trading partners can potentially convert excess yuan exposure into gold Provides an alternative to holding large currency balances Gold-linked financial products Chinese banks and exchanges offer greater access to gold exposure Makes bullion more integrated with the financial system Overseas bullion infrastructure Expansion of international gold-market access and storage Makes gold more accessible outside traditional Western financial centres Dollar diversification Gold and yuan are increasingly being used alongside traditional reserve assets Could gradually contribute to a more diversified global monetary system

Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis

That creates a different model of international trade: the yuan can serve as the transaction currency, while gold can serve as a neutral reserve asset.

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The US' biggest export is gold... and most of it is going to China. China is effectively choosing gold as payment for some of the goods it sells to the world. With the introduction of interest-bearing gold accounts, accessible through online banking and paying roughly 1% in gold, China is beginning to eliminate one of gold's biggest historical disadvantages: "Gold pays no interest." At the same time, China is gradually opening international trade through gold. Trade can be settled in yuan, while surplus balances can ultimately be converted into physical gold. China is even building gold vaults abroad, allowing bullion to be stored in friendly jurisdictions rather than Western financial centers. So China is basically telling the world: Use our currency to trade with us... And if you don't trust our currency, convert your surplus yuan into gold and store it locally. - You don't have to trust China. - You don't have to trust the yuan. - You just have to trust gold. In a world where trust between nations is collapsing and the dollar system has repeatedly been weaponized, China is using gold's 5,000-year monetary history to gradually increase the international role of the yuan. We don't own enough gold for what's coming. Advertisement October 4, 2026

Overseas vaults add another layer

China and Chinese financial institutions have also sought to expand international access to bullion markets and storage infrastructure. Holding gold in overseas or friendly jurisdictions can make the metal more accessible to international users and reduce dependence on Western financial centres.

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The significance goes beyond gold prices. If bullion becomes increasingly embedded in cross-border settlement, banking products and reserve management, it could strengthen the yuan's international role without requiring trading partners to fully trust China's currency.

A challenge to the dollar-centric system

Gold does not replace the dollar overnight, and China's financial system still faces significant barriers to wider internationalisation of the yuan.

But the combination of yuan-based trade, expanding gold infrastructure and rising bullion demand points towards a gradual diversification of the global monetary system.

The extraordinary rise in US gold exports is therefore more than a story about bullion moving between markets. It is part of a broader shift in which gold is increasingly being treated not only as a safe-haven asset, but as financial infrastructure for a world seeking alternatives to traditional currency and reserve systems.

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