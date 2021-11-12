TVS Motor Company is now a United Nations Global Compact participant

TVS Motor Company, a two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, today announced that they have joined the United Nations Global Compact, a non-binding UN pact that enables companies the world over to adopt and implement sustainable and socially-responsible practices.

It is the first Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer to be a part of UN Global Compact, according to TVS.

TVS Motor Company will now support the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “As a part of the United Nations Global Compact, we will be further able to build on our efforts across the supply chain with access to the right tools and experts. We also look forward to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the wider development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals.”

"All TVS Motor Company offices and operations globally, in India, Singapore, Indonesia, the UK, and Europe, will adhere to our commitment. This will also enable TVS Motor Company to access a wide range of tools and learn from the UN Global Compact expertise on this topic to take our sustainability efforts further," Srinivasan added.

The United Nations Global Compact encourages its member companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

Subhash Kumar, President, UN-GCNI and Chairman, ONGC Group said, "We are delighted to welcome TVS Motor into the GCN India family and look forward to jointly pursuing goal-oriented initiatives towards the advancement of UN Global Compact’s mandates and achievement of SDGs.”

