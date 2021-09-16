TVS Raider 125 launched; check out price, other specifications

Automaker TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched the 125-cc TVS Raider. Starting at a price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), TVS Raider will be available in drum and disc variant. The 125 cc TVS Raider will come in a colour selection of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

TVS Raider boasts first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, optional 5-inch TFT cluster with Voice Assist, multiple ride modes and first-in-segment under-seat storage, according to an official statement issued by the firm.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company caters to customers across almost every continent. We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in vehicle and connected technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and globally."

TVS Raider Body

The strong and sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider muscular, solid appeal, according to the statement. The motorcycle is sporty, compact and agile for everyday use. Signature design elements of the TVS Raider are its distinctive and aggressive headlamp and tail-lamp that provide greater visibility.

TVS Raider Engine

TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine that churns a maximum power of 8.37 kW at 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. TVS Raider has a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 secs and a top speed of 99 km/h.

The bike's dynamic comfort and handling is due to 5-step adjustable monoshock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17" alloy chunky wide tyres. TVS Raider has a reverse LCD digital speedometer with ride modes.

TVS Raider also comes with an optional 5-inch TFT cluster on the TVS SMARTXONNECT variant. This variant offers Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist. The switch cluster, footpegs, and mechanical details are designed in harmony with the motorcycle for uncompromised functional benefits, noted the official statement.

Also Read: TVS Motor will let buyers customise vehicles on its built-to-order platform