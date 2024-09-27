Ultra luxury on wheels: Rolls-Royce launches Cullinan Series II in India at Rs 10.50 crore

Rolls-Royce has officially launched the Cullinan Series II, its latest super-luxury SUV, in India. This updated version of the iconic Cullinan responds to evolving trends in luxury and customer preferences. The vehicle has generated significant global interest, with India now joining the list of countries where the Cullinan is available.

The Cullinan Series II boasts several enhancements, including new technologies, updated design elements, and materials, while continuing to offer Rolls-Royce’s renowned comfort and performance. Clients can personalise their Cullinan with the brand’s extensive Bespoke services, allowing for unique designs and configurations.

Rolls-Royce also introduced the Black Badge Cullinan Series II in India, a sportier and more dynamic version aimed at younger buyers who seek a bolder interpretation of the brand’s luxury.

Pricing and Availability

The starting price for the Cullinan Series II is ₹10.5 crore, while the Black Badge Cullinan Series II begins at ₹12.25 crore. Both models are available for order through Rolls-Royce dealerships in Chennai and New Delhi, with deliveries expected to start by the end of 2024.

The original Cullinan, introduced in 2018, was Rolls-Royce’s first super-luxury SUV, designed to offer off-road capabilities while maintaining the brand’s signature comfort—referred to as a "magic carpet ride." Over the years, the Cullinan has become the most requested model in Rolls-Royce’s lineup. Its versatility has made it a popular choice not just for off-roading but also as a daily driver for many owners.

One notable trend observed by Rolls-Royce is the shift toward younger clients, with the average age of owners dropping to 43 years. Additionally, more customers are choosing to drive the Cullinan themselves rather than rely on chauffeurs. This shift has influenced the urban-focused design of the Cullinan Series II, featuring modern aesthetics like vertical light designs reminiscent of skyscrapers.

Inside the Cullinan Series II, Rolls-Royce has added modern elements like a pillar-to-pillar glass-panel fascia on the dashboard and improved connectivity options. Rear-seat passengers can now stream content on separate screens, control various car functions like seat massage and temperature, and connect Bluetooth headphones. The SUV is also equipped with a Wi-Fi hotspot and an advanced 18-speaker audio system that transforms the entire car into a subwoofer for enhanced sound quality.

The Illuminated Fascia—a feature introduced in previous models like the Ghost—has made its way to the Cullinan Series II. This customisable panel lights up with the Cullinan name and a cityscape design inspired by megacities around the world. Customers can also work with Rolls-Royce’s designers to create their own unique illuminated design.