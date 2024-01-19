Most expensive EV in India: Rolls Royce launches Spectre EV at Rs 7.50 crore

Rolls-Royce has launched the Spectre, its first all-electric vehicle, in India for Rs 7.50 crore. This makes it the most expensive four-wheeled electric vehicle (EV) for private buyers in the country.

The Spectre comes with a 102kWh battery pack, which is said to have a range of 530km on the WLTP cycle. The battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent with a 195kW charger in 34 minutes, while a 50kW DC charger will take 95 minutes.

The vehicle is equipped with two electric motors – one on each axle – that produce a combined 585hp and 900Nm. The brand claims that it will take the 2,890kg Spectre just 4.5 seconds to sprint to 100kph.

The Spectre is based on Rolls Royce’s all-aluminium spaceframe architecture, called Architecture of Luxury. This platform also underpins the current Phantom, Cullinan, and Ghost, and was designed with electrification in mind right from the beginning. The Spectre is claimed to be 30 per cent stiffer than any previous Rolls-Royce and features active suspension and four-wheel steering.

Rolls Royce Spectre

The design of the Spectre draws inspiration from modern yacht concepts. It sports the widest-ever grille fitted to a Rolls-Royce, designed for aerodynamic efficiency and sports 22 LEDs for soft illumination at night. The Spirit of Ecstasy, too, has been aero-tuned. All these elements combine to give it a drag coefficient of 0.25, making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever.

The launch of the Spectre is a significant step towards Rolls-Royce’s target of becoming an all-electric brand by 2030. The Spectre will be the only coupe in Rolls-Royce’s line-up, following the end of production for the Dawn.

Also read: Rolls-Royce layoffs: Flight engine maker refutes claims of 3,000 job cuts

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan buys a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV worth Rs 10 crore after ‘Pathaan’ success