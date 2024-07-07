' I was like what is going on?': Nikhil Kamath recalls how liquor baron Khaitan surprised him with Rolls Royce, Bentley cars

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, while speaking in his podcast 'WTF' on Sunday shared his experience of an evening spent at the Delhi residence of Abhishek Khaitan, the MD of Radico Khaitan, a prominent liquor baron.

Kamath said that he and Khaitan thought of the idea of starting a tequila brand with a celebrity. After their dinner discussion about starting a tequila brand with a celebrity, Kamath revealed that Khaitan provided him with a fleet of luxury cars for his return journey – a Rolls Royce, a Bentley, and "one or two other cars like that."

"We had an idea of starting a tequila brand with a certain famous person. I took a bunch of friends to his house recently for dinner. So, I went in a hotel taxi, and when we were leaving, Abhishek sent a Rolls Royce, a Bentley and one or two other cars like that. And we went in like a posy of cars and I was like what is going on?"

In the end, he also mentioned that the Innova he arrived in followed him on his way back. The guests started saying, 'Bangalore vs Delhi.'

Kamath also asked whether banning alcohol is good for the economy. To which, one of the guests said banning alcohol entirely can send the economy into shambles. Consumption of alcohol in moderation can be considered good, he added.

Kamath has launched the "WTF Gaming Fund" to unequivocally support business owners and developers in the booming gaming industry. He emphasizes a clear and undeniable shift from traditional sports to digital gaming.

"When I was younger, cricket had all our attention, whether it was playing, watching or cheering.. it seems like in the younger generation today, cricket has been replaced with games.. It’s been intriguing to see how the gaming landscape has evolved over time,” he wrote in an X post.

He added, “The Gaming Fund's applications are open. If you or someone you know is building something in the industry (doesn’t only have to be a game), register here: https://airtable.com/appaTroW9uFyIHCfw/pagLfI98SReCMEj8u/form."