Smog chokes Delhi: AQI hits 'very poor' as mercury dips to 5.6°C, Mundka reports worst air quality

Delhi recorded predominantly 'very poor' air quality across most monitoring stations on Saturday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to exceed safe limits. The overall AQI settled at 333 in the national capital. Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely as cold temperatures and humidity remain high, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season so far.

Of the city's 39 monitoring stations, 35 registered AQI readings in the 'very poor' range, while the remaining four reported 'poor' air quality. Mundka reported the worst AQI at 381, as per hte Central Pollution Control Board.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that locations such as RK Puram (364), Punjabi Bagh (348), Chandni Chowk (348), Rohini (374), Bawana (375), and Anand Vihar (366) all experienced 'very poor' air quality. Stations including NSIT Dwarka (260), Mandir Marg (256), and IGI Airport (263) recorded AQI levels in the 'poor' category.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', and 401-500 as 'severe'.

Data from Delhi’s Decision Support System (DSS) indicated that vehicular emissions were the largest local contributor to PM2.5, accounting for 15.3 percent. Industrial contributions stood at 7.6 percent, with residential sources at 3.7 percent, construction dust at 2.1 percent, and waste burning at 1.3 percent. Among neighbouring NCR districts, Jhajjar was responsible for 14.3 percent of pollutants entering the city.

Delhi’s AQI fluctuated during the week, starting at 279 on Sunday and peaking at 372 on Tuesday, before settling at 327 on Friday. Despite some easing midweek, the capital largely remained in the 'very poor' category. Mohammad Rafiuddin, Programme Lead at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), stated, 'Delhi stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on most days last week.'

With stubble burning on the decline, local sources such as vehicular, residential, and construction activities have become the main drivers of air pollution. He added that Stage II curbs under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are currently in force, requiring authorities to strictly implement dust control at construction sites, restrict the entry of vehicles below BS-IV standards, and introduce staggered office timings.

Officials have urged strict adherence to these measures to prevent further declines. "They should also ensure strict dust control measures at construction sites. Citizens should also be encouraged to use public transportation and wear masks when stepping out to minimise exposure," an official said.