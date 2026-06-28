Want a cheaper EV? These battery rental schemes will give you relief by up to ₹8 lakh

India's transition towards cleaner mobility is no longer just about electric vehicles. Automakers are also betting big on ethanol-based fuels such as E85 to reduce dependence on imported crude oil and lower carbon emissions. While flex-fuel vehicles offer a cleaner alternative to traditional petrol engines, EVs continue to gain traction thanks to lower running costs, government incentives and an expanding charging network.

Advertisement

However, one major hurdle remains: the high upfront cost of EVs. Batteries account for a substantial portion of an electric vehicle's price, often making them significantly more expensive than comparable petrol-powered models. To address this challenge, automakers have introduced Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), a model that separates the battery cost from the vehicle purchase price.

Here's a look at all the EVs currently available in India with battery subscription plans.

1.MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is India's most affordable electric car and one of the earliest adopters of the battery rental model. Available with 17.3kWh and 17.4kWh battery packs, the compact city EV is designed primarily for urban commuting.

The BaaS programme reduces the upfront cost by ₹2.64 lakh across all variants, bringing the starting price down to just ₹4.99 lakh. Buyers then pay a battery subscription fee of ₹3.2 per kilometre.

Advertisement

Key BaaS Prices

Executive: ₹7.63 lakh → ₹4.99 lakh + ₹3.2/km

Excite: ₹8.73 lakh → ₹6.09 lakh + ₹3.2/km

Exclusive: ₹9.73 lakh → ₹7.09 lakh + ₹3.2/km

2.Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors has joined the BaaS trend with the Punch EV, one of India's best-selling electric SUVs. The Smart variant equipped with a 30kWh battery pack costs ₹9.69 lakh in standard form.

Under the battery subscription model, the price drops to ₹6.49 lakh, resulting in an upfront saving of ₹3.2 lakh. Customers pay a battery usage fee of ₹2.6 per kilometre, making it one of the lowest subscription rates currently available.

Tata Punch EV BaaS Price

Smart 30kWh: ₹9.69 lakh → ₹6.49 lakh + ₹2.6/km

3.Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki's first electric SUV, the e Vitara, is also available under a battery rental programme. Offered with 49kWh and 61kWh battery options, the SUV is expected to play a key role in the company's EV strategy.

The BaaS model lowers prices by ₹5 lakh to ₹5.5 lakh depending on the variant. Battery subscription charges range from ₹3.99 per kilometre to ₹4.39 per kilometre.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara BaaS Prices

Delta 49kWh: ₹15.99 lakh → ₹10.99 lakh + ₹3.99/km

Zeta 61kWh: ₹17.79 lakh → ₹12.29 lakh + ₹4.39/km

Alpha 61kWh: ₹19.99 lakh → ₹14.49 lakh + ₹4.39/km

4.Kia Carens Clavis EV: Family MPV with Over ₹6 Lakh Savings

Kia's electric MPV enters the BaaS space with some of the highest upfront savings among mainstream EVs.

The entry-level HTK+ variant with a 42kWh battery sees a price reduction of ₹5.16 lakh, while the larger-battery HTX E ER variant receives a discount of ₹6.06 lakh. Both variants carry a battery subscription charge of ₹3.3 per kilometre.

Kia Carens Clavis EV BaaS Prices

HTK+ 42kWh: ₹18 lakh → ₹12.84 lakh + ₹3.3/km

HTX E ER 51.4kWh: ₹22 lakh → ₹15.94 lakh + ₹3.3/km

5.Toyota eBella EV Offers Biggest Savings

Toyota's eBella EV currently offers the largest upfront price reduction among all BaaS-equipped EVs in India.

Advertisement

The E3 variant, priced at ₹23.60 lakh, can be purchased for ₹15.25 lakh under the battery subscription scheme—an immediate saving of ₹8.35 lakh. Buyers must pay a battery rental charge of ₹4.99 per kilometre.

Toyota eBella EV BaaS Price

E3 Variant: ₹23.60 lakh → ₹15.25 lakh + ₹4.99/km