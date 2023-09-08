World EV Day: Stakeholders strive for safer, cleaner, and better-connected ecosystem  

World EV day, celebrated every year on September 9, serves as a reminder for electric vehicle (EV) stakeholders to strive for a safer, cleaner, and better-connected ecosystem. For Hero Electric’s Naveen Munjal, it acts as a timely reminder for people to reassert the commitment to accelerating the transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs). “The urgency of this transition is underscored by our climate commitments and national objectives. Hero Electric, with its mission, no emission, has consciously led the charge, providing substantial momentum to the prospering Indian electric vehicle industry. It is essential that we prioritise the timely fulfilment of our commitments to ensure the delivery of a cleaner planet to the generations that follow,” Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said.

As far as the auto ancillaries are concerned, In FY23, EVs accounted for 2.7 per cent of the auto components Industry’s overall turnover, which is up from 1 per cent in FY22. “We’ve made significant strides in supplying components for electric vehicles with greater investment in technology. India is truly moving in the right direction, and we look forward to zero emissions and net reductions in carbon footprint with EVs,” Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA & Chairman, Sona Comstar said. He adds that electrification will shape the future of mobility, and the world is increasingly adapting to this trend. India is poised to become the hub of manufacturing excellence for electric vehicles with the right investments in technology, focus on innovation, robust infrastructure, and consistent government support with policies like PLI and FAME. “With a deeper focus on localisation of advanced technologies, vehicle electrification will continue to rise in India, driven by cost economies,” he adds.

Another ancillary maker Uno Minda said that this is a momentous occasion that celebrates the transformation and innovation towards clean and sustainable mobility. “Uno Minda has been at the forefront of the electrification trend, recognising it as an opportunity not only for business growth but also for our commitment towards sustainability goals of our nation and making the world a better place to live. Going forward, we are committed to develop products for electrification of passenger cars and vehicles in other segments as well,” Ravi Mehra, Deputy Managing Director, Uno Minda said.

Two-wheeler maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility that sells Joy e-Bike said that every citizen should unite in the global crusade against excessive carbon emissions and wholeheartedly embrace electric vehicles (EVs) for their everyday transportation needs. “EVs stand as the epitome of sustainable mobility, and the remarkable surge in households adopting EVs has catapulted the Indian EV segment forward in recent years. In 2023, we proudly introduced the first ‘Made-in-India’ EV two-wheeler, Mihos, and ventured into the three-wheeler market with Joy e-rik. Our unwavering commitment to electrification, decarbonisation, and sustainability remains the cornerstone of our vision, vividly embodied by our ongoing endeavours to develop India’s pioneering Electric Vehicle Ancillary Cluster,” Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, said.

According to Warren Harris, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Technologies, Tata’s vision of engineering a better world aligns with their strong commitment to delivering sustainable solutions, particularly in the rapidly expanding EV market. “OEMs rely on us to address their product development challenges and enable them to conceptualize, develop, and realise better products that are safer, cleaner, and connected. We believe that sustainable mobility is the future, and we are dedicated to creating solutions that benefit both our customers and the planet,” he said.