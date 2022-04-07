From UPI to free IPL matches: India's first super app Tata Neu is buzzing with offers

India's salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group's new super app Tata Neu has gone live for users across India, offering a bouquet of services like groceries, electronics, flight bookings, food delivery, investments, hotel bookings, and more, all services housed under one roof. Tata Digital, the digital arm of the Tata Group, has been working for months in order to launch this super app -- which can be described as India's first -- in a bid to strengthen its presence in India’s burgeoning $ 55 billion e-commerce industry. Via this app, the 154-year-old conglomerate has ventured into segments like payments, online food delivery, investments, and many more. Here's what's new:

Payments

Tata Pay, the firm's payments offering, for instance offers services like utility payments for a diverse areas such as broadband, electricity, piped gas, landline, mobile recharges and DTH services. Housed under Tata Neu, it also offers UPI service, thereby locking horns with the likes of Walmart-backed PhonePe and Google Pay in order to capture a pie of the aggressively growing payments market. Besides using card services (both debit and credit), net banking and UPI services, the user is also given the option of opting for Tata’s UPI service, which has been added as a payment option on the app.

Investment/ Finances

Tata Neu has also forayed into the wealth-tech sector with offerings from instant personal loans, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), digital gold, insurance and several exclusive schemes, such as card fraud secure plan to protect policy holders from any unauthorised card transactions online, and home away secure plans for insuring home belongings while one is away.

Food Delivery

The super app has also made available food delivery services for its users with the listing of food menus on Tata-owned Taj Group of hotels on its app. Though the food menu is limited as of now for the users, it remains to be seen whether the Tata Neu app will onboard more restaurants/ hotels to target a wider consumer base.

Points redemption/ loyalty programme

From the homepage to the checkout page, Tata Neu app is buzzing with new features, like Neu Coins, which is a point redemption plan where Tata customers can redeem the coins on purchase of items on the app and redeem them across various Tata owned stores. Right now, the Tata Neu coins can be availed for offers available on Starbucks, Tata Play (for IPL matches) and utility bill payments. Each Neu coin, with a value of Rs 1 each, can also be redeemed on booking flights via AirAsia, purchases made through Big Bakset, Croma, Tata CliQ, Westside and Tata 1mg.

Along with this, the app also offers NeuPass, which is a membership prgramme for users where they earn 5 per cent Neucoins every time they shop on the Tata Neu app. The users will have to select Tata Pay as a payment method at checkout to redeem these NeuCoins.The membership fees will be disclosed soon.

Tata IPL

Tata Neu users can also watch free IPL matches live by answering the Neu Quiz posted on Tata Neu’s Instagram handle and win the match tickets. Tata Group is the title sponsor of the IPL 2022 tournament.

Mega / Exclusive Offers

From grocery, health, beauty, pharmacies , mobile, gadgets to hotel-flight bookings, Tata Neu app is laden with exclusive offers on the app with discounts as high as 70 per cent on select items. Right now, Tata Neu is offering 10 per cent discount on AirAsia flight bookings, 50 per cent offers on grocery shopping from BigBasket, 50 per cent offers on food delivery from nearby Taj hotels, 70 per cent offer on apparels from TataCliQ, along with top deals on gadgets and smartphones from Croma.

The shoppers have also been assured of more than 5 per cent NeuCoins on availing these offers.

