Tata Neu super app goes live; here's what it offers

India's salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group's new super app Tata Neu has gone live for users across India, offering a bouquet of services like groceries, flight bookings, car buying, food delivery, investments, hotel bookings, and more.

The Tata Group has also launched its UPI payment service Tata Pay on the Tata Neu app, foraying into the fast-growing payments space.

The Tata Neu app has offers on BigBasket, Croma, Tata CliQ, Starbucks, and a rewards program.

Tata Neu has NeuCoins as a super saver offering for which the validity will be one year period on the purchase of various items. The value of each Neu coin is Rs 1.

