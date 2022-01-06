Reliance Retail invests $200 mn in Dunzo; to pick 25.8% stake

Logistics startup, Dunzo has raised $240 million led by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (Reliance Retail) at a time when the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is building its e-commerce capabilities to take on the likes of Amazon, Flipkart. The investment was led by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (Reliance Retail), with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital. With an investment of $200 million, Reliance Retail will own 25.8 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis.



According to an exchange filing by the Reliance Industries Limited, the capital will be used to further Dunzo’s vision to be the largest quick commerce business in the country, enabling instant delivery of essentials from a network of micro warehouses while also expanding its B2B business vertical to enable logistics for local merchants in Indian cities.



“Dunzo has established itself as the market leader in the quick commerce category in India, which has an addressable market opportunity of US$50+ billion. Currently Dunzo is available across 7 metro cities in India and the additional capital will be used to expand the quick commerce business to 15 cities. Dunzo launched its instant delivery model ‘Dunzo Daily’ in Bengaluru earlier this year, which is seeing over 20 per cent week on week growth. The Dunzo Daily model delivers daily and weekly essentials within 15-20 minutes, with a focus on providing high quality fruits and vegetables,” as per an official handout.



The quick commerce industry has seen an uptick in investments with startups developing fullstack technology, and expanding infrastructure to deliver essentials within the shortest possible time. Besides the young startup, Zepto which has already crossed half a billion-dollar valuation, Zomato-backed Blinkit (formerly Grofers) are other leading players in the vertical.



Reliance Industries said that in addition to the funding, Dunzo and Reliance Retail will also enter into certain business partnerships. Dunzo will enable hyperlocal logistics for the retail stores operated by Reliance Retail, further adding onto Reliance Retail’s omni-channel capabilities. Dunzo will also facilitate last mile deliveries for JioMart’s merchant network, according to an official statement.



“We are seeing a shift in consumption patterns to online and have been highly impressed with how Dunzo has disrupted the space. Dunzo is the pioneer of Quick Commerce in India and we want to support them in furthering their ambitions of becoming a prominent local commerce enabler in the country. Through our partnership with Dunzo, we will be able to provide increased convenience to Reliance Retail’s consumers and differentiated customer experience through rapid delivery of products from Reliance Retail stores. Our merchants will get access to the hyperlocal delivery network of Dunzo to support their growth as they move their business online through Jio Mart,” Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said.



Kabeer Biswas Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-Founder, Dunzo, said that his company has been razor-focused on providing an unmatched customer experience and this funding round is a resounding validation of the firm's approach.



“I am proud of the team for tirelessly building this category over the past three years and grateful to our investors for their continued support. With this investment from Reliance Retail, we will have a long-term partner with whom we can accelerate growth and redefine how Indians shop for their daily & weekly essentials. We’re excited by the traction and velocity that Dunzo Daily has achieved and over the next 3 years, we aim to establish ourselves as one of the most reliable quick commerce providers in the country,” Biswas added.

