BT Buzz: Make in India flops for medical devices; domestic firms shutting shops to import

PB Jayakumar | New Delhi
Failed policies cause domestic manufactures to import medical devices, while the government wants India to list among top five medical devices manufacturing hubs in the world under the 'Make in India' initiative

 
 

BT Buzz: TCS Q2 results hold key for its sustained growth momentum

BT Buzz: As L&T acquires 60%, what lies ahead for Mindtree and its founders

BT Buzz: Can India gain from US-China trade war?

BT Buzz: Failure to meet ambitious target divides Godrej family

BT Buzz: Regional companies outpacing dairy majors in India

Regional dairy companies have a distinct edge in the Rs 100,000 crore organised the dairy market
BT Buzz: Does the amended Aadhaar Bill circumvent Supreme Court's order?

To safeguard citizens, and their personal information, the amended bill may require more improvements
BT Buzz: Early signals offer little comfort on monsoon front

BT Buzz: Split wide open on shift to electric mobility

The government says the industry is not doing enough, the industry says the government is being unrealistic. Electric mobility has pitted both against each other
BT Buzz: Blackstone, the last resort for cash-strapped Indian real estate developers

BT Buzz: Government arming itself to tax Facebooks, Googles of the world

BT Buzz: Air India might be unlucky for the third time

Packaging a deal is just one part of the tale; the sale process for Air India could fail again without a buyer having such a big appetite.
BT Buzz: Debt, losses spike; how long can Tata Steel survive in Europe?

Cumulative operational losses of Tata Steel Europe stand at Rs 48,000 crore over 10 years against the group debt at Rs 95,000 crore
BT Buzz: Malnutrition, healthcare system failure behind Muzaffarpur's season of despair

BT Buzz: Private banks see red as RBI refuses to budge on shareholding pattern, IPO norms

RBI is coming down heavily on private banks' promoters who are not adhering to its guidelines on stake reduction and mandatory IPO
