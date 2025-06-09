Anirban Lahiri moves into LIV Golf Virginia lead with error free round

Anirban Lahiri will look to add to his seven team titles with Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC after taking a two-stroke lead on the penultimate day of LIV Golf Virginia presented by Maaden at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville on June 7.

The India star has been close to the top step of the individual podium in the past, losing three times in playoffs to Dustin Johnson in 2022, and to Sergio Garcia and DeChambeau last year. He is determined to change the script this time, starting with a bogey-free 7 under 64 in the second round.

Advertisement

“Golf is a really funny game,” Lahiri said later. “You look back to a month ago. I hit one of the best shots of the year, hit a flag and make double. I stand on 16 and I hit a shank – I’ll say it out loud – and I still make par.”

On June 7, Lahiri went toe-to-toe with LIV Golf points leader and Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, and reigning LIV Golf individual champion Jon Rahm in a threesome that started on the opening hole. Returning the tournament’s lowest score while Niemann and Rahm each shot 3 under 68s.

“It was fun playing today with Jon and Joaquin, especially Joaquin,” said Lahiri, who is 11 years older than the 26-year-old Niemann, LIV Golf’s youngest captain.

Advertisement

“He still plays like a kid, and I was just watching him go about his business, and it’s so much fun. It was a great inspiration just even playing with them, seeing them just enjoying themselves out there. I want to do more of that tomorrow.”

At 11 under par 131 after two days, Lahiri leads a trio of major champions – RangeGoats captain Bubba Watson, Cleeks team leader Martin Kaymer and Smash GC’s Graeme McDowell – by two shots. Sharing fifth place on 7 under 135 are LIV Golf’s top three players in points this season – Niemann, DeChambeau and Legion XIII captain Rahm – along with HyFlyers captain Phil Mickelson.

With Lahiri playing scout, the Crushers also topped the second-round team leaderboard on 21 under, one stroke ahead of Smash. No other team are within seven shots of the lead as the Crushers seek to win for the second consecutive time this season.

Advertisement

A possible bad weather forecast for the day will see Sunday’s final round start early. LIV Golf is being streamed live in India on the FanCode platform.

While Lahiri cherishes the team wins, he’d love to have his hands on the individual trophy as well. He’s been close on several occasions; he has five second-place finishes, and a win would be his first individual victory on any tour in 10 years to go with his Crushers team trophies.

“I haven’t felt it, but I’m pretty sure the best feel is to have both trophies,” said the 37-year-old. “I’m not going out there to prove anything to anyone. I just want to go out there and just play freely. Play like a kid.” He played flawless golf for much of the day including a stretch of six birdies in nine holes. At one point, he held a four-stroke lead before the chasers closed in.

Lahiri also almost made it hard for himself when his tee shot with a 9-iron at the par-3 16th sailed right and into a drainage ditch, in which he received a free drop. He managed to save par by holing a 39-foot putt. On the final hole, the par-4 18th, he went into the waste area left of the fairway. His second shot settled into the rough, but a spectacular recovery allowed him to save par from 11 feet.

Advertisement

“I’ve been guilty of playing a bit defensively, especially when I’ve gotten close,” Lahiri said. “… You have to go and attack and make as many birdies as you can. The one big learning from me is whether I’m three ahead or two back, I’m still going to try and birdie every hole.”

On his heels are the likes of two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson who shot a 6 under 65 and will play in the final group of a LIV Golf on Sunday for just the second time. His last win of any kind was seven years ago. “I would love to lift a trophy one of these days at LIV,” Watson said, “but the other guys want to do that same thing.”

“It’s been a long time for me that I’ve won a tournament,” added Kaymer, a two-time major winner and former world No. 1 who shot a 4 under 67 on Saturday and last won seven years ago. “It’s nice to have the chance again to feel that heat tomorrow.”

The 2014 US Open winner is in a share of second place and said he was keen to return to the winner’s circle. “It is difficult to win golf tournaments. I didn't realise that when I was starting as a professional because it became normal to win one or two events,” said Kaymer, who turned 40 in December. “… I didn't really think much of it. Obviously, you're proud of it, but I didn't really think how special it was.”