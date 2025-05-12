At the PGA Championships this week, there are at least three serious contenders

World number one Scottie Scheffler, number two Rory McIlroy and LIV Golf standout Bryson DeChambeau scored very contrasting victories in the last few weeks but have all hit form heading into this week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Scheffler spread-eagled the field in his eight-shot victory at the CJ Cup Byson Nelson, aggregating a breathtaking 31 under par in his native Texas to comprehensively beat Erik van Rooyen and underline the commanding performance levels he is capable of. DeChambeau buried the ghosts of a recent Sunday stutters with a solid win over Charles Howel III at LIV Golf Korea, his first title since winning the US Open last year.

Advertisement

And completing the trio of pre-event favourites was McIlroy, who squeezed past Justin Rose in a playoff at the year’s first major, the Masters at Augusta National, to also complete his career grand slam, ending an 11-year wait to do so. More pertinently, McIlroy will be back at one of his favourite courses, and one where he won for the first time 15 years ago as a curly-haired 20-year-old, beating Phil Mickelson by four shots after barely making the cut.

"I love coming back here," McIlroy said at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia last week. "It's a place that I'm very comfortable with. With Quail Hollow, the city of Charlotte, in general and the people. They have watched me grow up. I'm obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure. I'm also going back to a venue that I love, so there's nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened a few weeks ago and with my history there and how well I've played at Quail."

Advertisement

"It probably will feel a little bit different. I probably won't be quite as on edge as I have been for the past few years when I've been at major championships. I'll probably be a bit better at being around for my family, and I'll be a little more relaxed. Overall, it'll be a good thing," McIlroy said.

In Augusta, Scheffler just got the better of DeChambeau to finish fourth behind McIlroy. At the Byron Nelson, Scheffler decimated the field with rounds of 61, 63, 66 and 63 and his 31 under aggregate 253 at TPC Craig Ranch equalled the PGA Tour record, topping in 14 course metrics along the way.

"I think we're all fired up to come out here and compete," Scheffler said. "This week, I was the best player. I have the week off, and we'll see the week after who is the best player at the PGA. Rory has been playing some tremendous golf this year. The career Grand Slam was really special to watch. I was glad to be able to be there for it. I think any time you're getting beat, you're always fired up just a little bit extra to go out and practice. I feel like my game is trending in a good direction. I'm excited to start the rest of the season."

Advertisement

DeChambeau, who finished in a tie for fifth at the Masters and got the better of McIlroy to win the US Open at Pinehurst last June, added, "There's a lot of star-studded talent out there right now that's going to be in the PGA Championship. We're going to be battling it out. There's a lot more work to be done this year. There are three more majors, and my eyes are focused on that with all the other LIV events, doing my absolute best in every single event I show up to."

Also in the frame is Jordan Spieth, returning from wrist injury and starting to find form as he showed at the Byron Nelson with a bogey-free 62 that was his best round for four years. More to the point, Speith, 31, is also looking for his career grand slam with past wins at the Masters, the US Open and The Open in Britain.

"My mechanics are just getting a little bit better each week," he said after the Byron Nelson. "I'm able to do sufficient stuff, maybe that I wasn't able to do last year."