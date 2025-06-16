Burns retains overnight US Open lead as Aussie veteran Scott closes in

Australia’s Adam Scott played himself into contention in the 125th US Open with a Moving Day round of 3 under par 67 and a tournament total of 3 under 207, a stroke behind America’s Sam Burns who topped the leaderboard for a second straight day.

Scott, at 44 is not only the eldest of those in the top 10 at Oakmont Country Club, he is the only one amongst them to have won a major championship, the 2013 Masters.After Saturday’s penultimate round he was alongside day one leader JJ Spaun of the US in second place.

At the top, five-time PGA Tour winner Burns (69) took a step closer to what could be a breakthrough win at one of golf’s four majors. On Saturday he, Spaun (69) and Scott swapped ownership of the outright lead before ending the day a stroke up the road from his compatriot and the resurgent Aussie.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland (70) was the only other player in the field with an under-par total and sole possession of four plate on 1 under 209.

If Scott, already the sentimental favourite for many with the elimination of six-time runner-up Phil Mickelson, victory on Sunday would bring a record for the longest time between a player winning his first and second majors.

"Everyone out here has got their journey, you know. Putting ourselves in these positions doesn't just happen by fluke. It's not easy to do it," said the 44-year-old. "If I were to come away with it tomorrow, it would be a hell of a round of golf and an exclamation point on my career.

“I would say I was less overwhelmed coming to Oakmont this time, and that's not a knock on the golf course, but maybe just a couple trips around the US Open here, I knew what to expect,” added Scott.

Burns came through a couple of testing recoveries after straying off the tee box and noted, ”When I got out of position I feel like I did a good job of getting myself back in the fairway, having a wedge or short iron in my hand and giving myself a chance for par.

"I was able to convert some of those and kind of kept the momentum going. So that was kind of key to the round today.”

Added playing partner Spaun who had 12 consecutive pars at one point on Saturday but closed with a bogey to give away the shared lead, "I'm just happy I'm still within shouting distance going into tomorrow.

“I'm trying to just let the course come to me. It's easy to not have the expectations at a US Open, especially like Oakmont, to have to feel like you got to get everything up-and-down or convert, so I'm just like, okay, if I make a bogey, I make a bogey. Everybody's making bogeys.”

Carlos Ortiz had the day’s joint best card of 67 with Scott for sole fifth place while fellow LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton (68) was a further stroke back in sixth place with South African Thriston Lawrence (70).

World number one Scottie Scheffler remained on 4 over 214 for the tournament, swapping four birdies for as many bogeys in a level par card of 70. “Right now I'm seven shots back, which around this place, I mean anything can happen,” he said.

“I mean, do I feel like I'm out of the tournament? No. Do I wish I played a little bit better today? Yeah. Of course. I felt like I had a hard time getting momentum. I made a few silly mistakes out there, a couple three-putts, which is just a killer.”