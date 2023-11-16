Corporate Hyderabad lines up for Royal Ranthambore BT Golf

Hyderabad’s best and brightest will line up at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club for the third leg of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 season on Saturday morning, hoping to add some golf glory and a day out in the sun to their accomplishments away from the fairways and greens.

India’s most exclusive, by-invitation golf tournament is co-powered by Qatar Airways and IndianOil XO 100, with Bandhan Mutual Fund as Investment Partner, conglomerate partner Darwin, driven by Morris Garages, bespoke partner Da Milano and hospitality partner Sheraton.

Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations and presently Dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy, will attend the event as the chief guest and give away the prizes.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, Royal Ranthambore BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired corporate and celebrity golf events and its revival has sparked a flurry of interest all over again. For the third event of the 2023-24 season, a packed field – far bigger than the average corporate event attracts – will be seen in action at the par-72 course in Gachibowli.

BT Golf is the latest addition to the Business Today Multiverse, a comprehensive media entity, with its arms comprising a magazine, a website, television, YouTube, and multiple social media channels.

A quick look at the list of entries shows the breadth of the event’s appeal, especially given the season. Be it travel, technology or finance, the media, hospitality and real estate, they will all be well-represented come Saturday at the sprawling Boulder Hills, one of India’s more gruelling golf courses.

Thus, teeing it up will be Allu Srinivas Rao of Qun Labs, Vinayak Reddy Chintapally of JP Morgan, Anil Yamani of OSI Digital, Q-Mart’s B.V.K. Raju, Deepak Gullapalli of Head Digitalworks, Murali Bukapatnam of Volkys Technologies, A.V.N. Reddy of Roshni Crop Sciences, Ravi S. Athmakuri of SAP and several others who have earned name and fame in the city of the iconic Charminar and Golconda Fort.

Format

BT Golf Hyderabad presented by Royal Ranthambore will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24 and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the Double Peoria system.

Programme

7 am: Registration & Breakfast

7.40 am: Welcome Address

7.45 am: Golfers proceed to Tee after Briefing

8 am: Tee Off

12.15 pm: Submission of scorecards (within 10 minutes of round finishing)

12.15 pm: Cocktails & Lunch

1.15 pm: Prize Distribution ceremony

Event Prizes

0-14 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

15-24 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

Ladies: Winner & Runner Up

Overall prizes

Straightest Drive

Longest Drive

Closest to the Pin