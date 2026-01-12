Shakti Pumps share price jumped 6% today; here's why

Shakti Pumps India Ltd saw its shares rallying 6 per cent in Monday's trade after the company received its first letter of award from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited for 16,780 stand‐alone off‐Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Karnataka under Component‐B of PM‐KUSUM scheme.

In a stock exchange filing, Shakti Pumps said the total amount of the letter of award is Rs 600.58 crore and with GST the amount is Rs 654.03 crore. The order is for designing, manufacturing, supplying, transporting, installing, testing and commissioning of SPWPS pumps. By 9.18 am, the scrip had hit a high of Rs 727 apiece on BSE, up 6.03 per cent. Despite this, the stock is down 44.52 per cent in the past one year.

Earlier this month, on January 2, Shakti Pumps received work order from Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA) for 792 SWPS pumps for the entire state of Haryana under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 792 pumps was around Rs 23.54 crore (inclusive of GST), which was to be executed within 90 days.

On January 1, Shakti Pumps received new work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for 1,952 SPWPS pumps for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component‐B of PM‐KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 1,952 pumps was around Rs 67.32 crore. A similar order for 4,840 SPWPS pumps was received by Shakti Pumps on December 31, 2025. The total value of the 4,840 pumps was around Rs 170.25 crore.