Czech Sara Kouskova is surprise Hero Women’s India Open early leader

Throwing the form book to the winds, an unheralded Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic led the field by a stroke after a tough first day at the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open with a 3 under par 69 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was one of just seven players in the 114-strong field to break par was ahead of a trio comprising Mireia Prat of Spain, England’s Florentyna Parker and Perrine Delacour of France, all carding matching 2 under 70s on a day that did not see a single bogey-free round.

In a tie for fifth place were Singapore’s Shannon Tan, Maria Hernandez of Spain and WGAI invitee Maha Haddioui of Morocco on 1-under 71 while five others shared eighth place on level par 72 – Agathe Sauzon of France, Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord, Momoka Kobori of New Zealand, Australian Kirsten Rudgeley and Alice Hewson of England.

Starting from the 10th tee, Kouskova, who has five top 10 finishes in the season so far including third place at the La Sella Open in Alicante, Spain, picked up two early birdies on the 11th and the 12th, holes before she dropped a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 13th. She though made up for that with a hole-out for eagle from 85 yards on the par-5 15th before a bogey on 16 saw her make the turn in level par 36.

Speaking about her round later, Kouskova said, “The front nine was wild. But we were like, ‘ok, this is DLF,’ this is what can happen. We stayed very positive. I hit a really, really good shot on 15. I thought it was a really good distance and it ended up pitching just short and going in the hole. I didn’t see it go in because it was behind the ridge. I heard a couple of cheers!

“It was lots of steady golf after that. We tried to play as confident as possible. It was needed. The course is playing really tough this year, but the condition is still spectacular. It’s just as it should be for a world class event like this. So it’s really enjoyable but really tough.”

On her second nine, Kouskova, who is yet to record a win on the Ladies European Tour, had three birdies against no bogeys for a solid 3 under 69 aggregate for the day.

On her attachment for India, the Czech said, “I love it here. Last year was my first time and we have lots of good memories. I was able to secure my LET card here last year. So that was a happy memory. My caddie loves it here as well. He’s spent a lot of time here.”

On her approach for the second round on Friday, Kouskova added, “I think I’ll do the same tomorrow and play as confident as possible.”

Close behind were Prat, Delacour and Parker. Prat in fact had one of the better cards of the opening day with a single bogey against three birdies, all of which came on the front nine. Delacour and Parker had more eventful rounds, the Frenchwoman balancing five birdies against three dropped shots and Parker mixing four bogeys with six birdies, including three in her last five holes.

Said Prat after her round, “I’m very happy with the round. I think finishing under par here is always a good round. I played very solid out there. I’m very happy. I missed a few very short birdie chances. But you have to be patient on this course. The greens are rolling very fast and they are firm. It’s all about being patient. It’s a very good course. It’s always in good shape and the facilities are great.”

Ridhima Dilawari and Pranavi Urs led the home challenge with 2 over par 74s in a big group that was tied for 17th place with promising amateur Zara Anand a shot behind in shared 34th place with fellow-amateurs Mannat Brar and Janneya Dasanniee a further stroke behind in tied 41st place.

Hero Shot skills challenge and Pro-Am winner Diksha Dagar struggled through the day to 6 over 78 that contained five bogeys, a double-bogey on the par-5 8th hole and the two-time LET winner needed a closing birdie to salvage her round. Tvesa Malik was a shot ahead of Dagar on 5 over 77 along with Khushi Khanijau in tied 56th place.