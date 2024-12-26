DLF Golf Academy marks silver jubilee year with milestone achievements

The DLF Golf Academy had good reason to celebrate its 25th anniversary earlier in the week with a string of notable achievements notched up by its students in calendar 2024 including its students finishing atop both the women’s and men’s domestic professional tours and an upcoming talent winning the national junior boys title and emerging as India’s top amateur golfer.

Hitaashee Bakshi won the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour’s Order of Merit with three wins and six runner-up finishes. Veer Ahlawat topped the ranking on the men’s Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India including the lucrative season-ending Tour Championship in Jamshedpur last week. Ahlawat, runner-up at the Indian Open earlier this year also earned playing rights on the European DP World Tour for the 2025 season and set a record for the season’s prize money earned.

Highly promising junior Kartik Singh had a string of impressive performances at home and abroad including the junior boys title at the Karnataka Golf Association course Bangalore, and several other Indian Golf Union titles. He is the top-ranked national amateur on the basis of his 171st place in the world rankings and turned in eye-catching performances at the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan, finished in the top 10 at the Nomura Cup, landed a third-place finish at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and played the Junior Presidents Cup in Montreal, where he picked up 1.5 points for the International team.

Besides the three, Special Olympian Ranveer Singh Saini was honoured by the President with the Shresth Divyangjan Award and also claimed a silver medal at the Golf Masters tournament in Macau.

On the occasion, the academy in a statement said its students’ feats marked a significant milestone in its legacy of excellence and its commitment to shaping the future of Indian golf. It commemorated the accomplishments at a special celebration also attended by its other standout students, partners, and golf enthusiasts “This event honoured the efforts of these top achievers and their families, as well as other students who have made significant strides in their golfing careers,” the statement added.

Speaking at the event, DLF GCC vice-[resident Tusch Daroga, noted, “At DLF, we have always been passionate about nurturing a vibrant sporting culture. Our vision has consistently been to provide world-class facilities and opportunities for athletes to excel. This commitment is reflected in our significant investments in cutting-edge technology and comprehensive training programs at our state-of-the-art DLF Golf Academy. We believe in fostering a love for the game and empowering aspiring golfers to reach their full potential."

Added academy director of instruction Anitya Chand, “The success of the DLF Golf Academy is not just measured by the skill of the players we produce, but by the culture of discipline, passion, and perseverance we cultivate. Every swing, every lesson, every challenge faced on the course is a step toward excellence—not just in golf, but in life.

“While we celebrate this unique milestone today, we must take a moment to reflect on the years of hard work which has culminated in these achievements – not just from the players but also from their families as well at the instructing staff at the Academy."

The academy opened in 1999 and over the last 25 years has been instrumental in providing golf instruction to members of the DLF Golf and Country Club, residents from the vicinity, juniors from

across India, corporates, and to many top amateurs and professionals in the country. All nine professionals at the Academy are certified by the National Golf Academy of India and come with an average of 20 years of teaching experience. The Academy also offers golf specific fitness training and has a highly certified resident Fitness coach to assist the students with their fitness routines.

Over 10,000 students have trained at the academy over the last 25 years and its students have won over a thousand national and international titles, the statement added.