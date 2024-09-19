Four Indians in field for La Sella Open as LET schedule resumes post Solheim Cup

Four Indian women are in the field for the La Sella Open in Spain as the Ladies European Tour resumes its schedule following the Solheim Cup last week which the United States regained at home after seven years in a thrilling finale on Sunday.

Winless in the competition that pits the US against Europe since 2017, the hosts won the biennial contest 15-1/2 to 12-1/2 despite the visitors’ late charge in the Sunday singles at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Tvesa Malik, Pranavi Urs. Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal will all tee off at La Sella Golf Resort with India’s top name on the LET, Diksha Dagar, taking a two-week break from her European schedule.

The La Sella Open came on the LET calendar in 2023 and returns this year with the 72-hole stroke play competition.

All four Indians are winners on the domestic Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour. Tvesa and Pranavi have shown good form of late and will be looking to build on ahead of the Hero Women’s Indian Open next month.

Ridhima, will go out with April Angurasaranee of Thailand and Emily Penttila of Finland, while Tvesa Malik opens with Blanca Fernandez of Spain and Tiffany Chan of Hong Kong.

Pranavi Urs tees off with Dorthea Forbrigd of Norway and Agathe Sauzon of France while Ridhima Dilawari is alongside Linda Osala of Finland and Kim Metraux of Switzerland.

A field of 132 players will tee it up with a cut to the top 60 professionals and ties at the end of the second round, the LET said.

Defending champion Nuria Iturrioz returns to the tournament where she won her fourth LET title in 2023. She is one of 15 Spanish players in the field this week, she is joined by fellow LET winners Marta Martin, Ana Peláez Trivino, Carmen Alonso and Maria Hernandez.

The field includes former LET Order of Merit winners Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand and Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa.

Nine winners from the 2024 LET season are at the La Sella Resort including Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year leader Chiara Tamburlini.

England’s Annabel Dimmock won her last start at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and will be hoping to continue that form. Germany’s Helen Briem is an invitee this week and the teenager has already made history winning four times on the LET Access Series in 2024.