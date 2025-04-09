Hero MotoCorp signs rising PGA Tour stars Bhatia, Theegala as global ambassadors

Eleven years after Hero MotoCorp signed Tiger Woods on as a global ambassador, or as company chief Dr Pawan Munjal put it, as “global corporate partner”, the Indian two-wheeler giant has taken on board rising PGA Tour stars Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala in a similar role.

The two young Indian-Americans are already winners on the world’s most sought-after men’s professional golf tour and join Woods in the role with Hero MotoCorp heading into the Masters Tournament which tees off at Augusta National on Thursday. Both Bhatia and Theegala will sport the company logo at the year’s first major and for the next three years.



Speaking on the development from Augusta, Georgia, Bhatia was quoted as saying, “Partnering with a global brand like Hero MotoCorp is truly a dream come true, especially given my ambition to compete and share my passion for golf around the world for many years ahead. India, and specifically the Hero Indian Open, holds special significance as an integral part of my family’s heritage”



Added Theegala, “I am honoured to have been selected by Hero MotoCorp to represent them worldwide. Akshay and I are very good friends, and we are excited to be working with Hero to increase their brand visibility through all our appearances. Like Hero, we are both committed to encouraging the success of young athletes from around the world in their sports and personal endeavours’.”



In a statement, the company said, “This partnership reinforces Hero’s commitment to fostering world-class sporting talent while celebrating excellence, perseverance, and ambition - values deeply embedded in the brand’s DNA. As two of the most promising young golfers on the PGA Tour, Akshay and Sahith represent a new era of global achievers driven by passion and determination.



“The partnership will officially tee off this week, with both players proudly sporting the Hero logo as they compete on the global stage.”



“We are thrilled to welcome Akshay and Sahith to the Hero family,” Dr Munjal said. “These exceptional young golfers, both of Indian descent, embody our core values of passion, integrity, and courage. Their dedication and achievements align perfectly with our mission to champion excellence in sports globally.



“As a proud Indian brand with a strong legacy of supporting athletes across disciplines, we take immense pride in fostering talent of Indian origin on the world stage. Akshay and Sahith’s journey will further strengthen our long-standing association with golf, and we wish them great success this week and in their future endeavours.”



As one of the world’s foremost corporate supporters of sports including cricket, golf, football, field hockey, and motorsports, Hero has a history of nurturing talent both in India and around the world. Besides the Hero World Challenge that is hosted by Woods as part of the PGA Tour’s schedule, the company also sponsors the Tour to the Dubai Desert Classic, the Hero Indian Open on the DP World (European) Tour, and the Hero Women’s Indian Open on the Ladies European Tour.



Hero also supports top Indian golfers including Shiv Kapur, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, and Tvesa Malik and has long been title sponsor of the domestic Women’s Pro Golf To