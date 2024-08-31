I want to play, and win, for my parents says emotional Jeev Milkha Singh

HSBC India Legends Championship host Jeev Milkha Singh knows a thing pr two about competing under varying conditions, and winning. Four titles each on the European and Japan Tours, and a six-time winner on the Asian Tour make him India golf’s best-known name and face.

Having declared ahead of the first-ever international senior tour to be played on Indian soil that as tournament host he would be trying his best not to win, Jeev promptly turned that statement on its head after the first day’s play at the half-million dollar event at Jaypee Greens in steamy conditions.

Having carded an opening 4 under par 68 to sit three shots behind event leader Joakim Haeggman, Jeev was in an introspective mood despite having spent a good part of the morning in the intense late summer heat, saying that at age 52, he was playing to honour the spirit and memory of his parents, both of who were claimed by the covid virus.

Excerpts from his post-round chat

On the HSBC India Legends Championship: Honestly, it's a very proud moment for India and myself hosting the first Senior Legends Tour event in India, sponsored by HSBC and all the other sponsors involved to make this happen.

As a host, I have three duties.

The first duty I've said many a times is introduce them to my culture, which I'm very proud of. The Indian culture, the Indian food, and one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal is another. A lot of players have been to Agra and they've come back and told me, it is amazing. So I basically want them to take back good memories, and I want them to be happy and come back again next year.

On what keeps him going: Firstly, I'm making a living out of what I love doing. And second is the passion and the belief I have that I can still compete. That's what keeps me going on the senior tour. That's why I play in Japan. I play in Europe. I play a few majors in America. And whenever I don't have any senior events, I go play on the Asian tour. I still am playing about 30 weeks in a year.

But now, the reason I'm playing after 2021, after what happened to Mom and Dad, is that I dedicate everything to my parents. They introduced me to this game. And in 2022 January, I decided that I'm gonna play this game for them, and I'm gonna win for them.

On his day’s effort: I've been playing very good golf, to be honest, in the last few weeks. I've struggled with my short game, but it was a little better today. I've been working quite hard. I made five birdies, one bogey. That bogey shouldn't have happened also because I was on the edge of the green. I was only 10 feet from the hole. But that's okay. I had a lot of birdie opportunities on the golf course, which I didn't convert.

I'll take today, tomorrow's another day and look forward to having a good week. (By the end of the second round, Jeev was I sole second place on 8 under par 136, one shot behind Haeggman)

On the conditions: You know the tough part in this weather. I think the humidity levels were close to 70 to 80 percent. And it was quite warm. When you play in India the monsoons and if it’s overcast, it's pleasant. You don't mind the humidity there. But when the sun is out and there's that much of humidity, it's really tough to focus.

Overall, I kept myself hydrated. I was taking a lot of protein shakes, plus eating a lot of bananas to make sure all the minerals and magnesium levels were at a good balance. And that's what kept me going. And overall, I'm really happy with the condition of the golf course with the amount of rain it's had. I think the JP Green guys have done an excellent job.

On having good friend Jyoti Randhawa on the Legends Tour: You know, these are memories for life. This is what we play golf for. We started our careers together and now we are here after the age of 50, playing together on the senior tour.

I think it's great to see that we share and talk about so many good things we've had in the past. Rivalry is always there, but it's good. It gets the best out of the player. The senior tour is very competitive. Jyoti loves it. This is his first year on the senior tour.

He won the Q school and he was pleasantly surprised with the courses we play on the tour and how good it is and how deep these boys can go.

On the scope for a senior tour in India: I'm hoping this tournament is a jump start for a senior tour in India. I hope that sponsors, people realize that this is the only sport in the world that gives you this opportunity that when you turn 50, you can play till the age of 70 with the seniors. So why not take advantage of it.

And I'm hoping that the young players can see who are in their 40s. Instead of thinking about doing something else, teaching or getting into something, they should stay fit, still try to play, wait till they turn 50 and play the seniors.

