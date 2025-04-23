Inaugural $4 million DP World India Championship brought on European tour’s schedule

India will host a second event on the DP World (European) Tour in addition to the $2.25 million Hero Indian Open with the announcement on Wednesday of the inaugural $4 million DP World India Championship to be played at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19, 2025.

This is the largest prize money golf tournament to be scheduled on Indian soil, and will form part of the ‘Back 9’ of the DP World Tour’s Race To Dubai in the second phase of the season following the ongoing Asian Swing and the Global Swing thereafter.

With the Asian Tour’s elevated $2 million International Series India having set a tempo of sorts for overseas tours to show the flag in India, global logistics provider DP World and the DP World Tour now have as many as four events in the sub-continent including the two $300,000 Challenge Tour tournaments that were played recently in Kolkata and Gurgaon.

The DP World India Championship will be co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) as was the Indian Open won by rising Spanish talent Eugenio Chacarra, and marks the Tour’s return to Delhi Golf Club for the first time since 2016.

As the Tour’s title partner since 2022, DP World is set to complement its broader sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals, and its grassroots programmes like the ‘second life’ container initiative and ‘Balls for Birdies’ campaign, a statement noted.

Said Rizwan Soomar, DP World’s CEO and managing director, Middle East, North Africa and India sub-continent, “As a long-term partner of the Tour, we are delighted to announce the DP World India Championship. We are committed to growing the game of golf in the country and with our expertise, assets and global network, we are working to elevate the Tour in every way and drive positive community impact.

“The DP World India Championship reflects this commitment, ensuring that golf continues to evolve in exciting ways.”

Added Tour chief tournament and operations officer Ben Cowen, “We are delighted to extend our commitment to golf in India by establishing the new DP World India Championship alongside our valued partner DP World.

“DP World have been crucial to the development of this exciting new event, and we look forward to building on our shared vision to grow the game in the country. Our thanks also go to Delhi Golf Club for giving us the opportunity to return to such an iconic venue this October.”

For the PGTI too, this will be a major step forward as its president, Kapil Dev noted. “The championship is a landmark moment for Indian golf and a true reflection of India’s rising stature on the international golfing stage. We look forward to working jointly with our partners at the DP World Tour in making the event a grand success.

“The tournament provides a great opportunity for our professionals to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world and gain valuable international exposure. A world-class field vying for a record prize purse and playing at a top-notch international venue such as DGC makes for a spectacle for Indian golf fans. The event will greatly contribute to further popularising the sport in our country.”

It will also be a proud moment for the DGC as its president Raj Khosla pointed out. “We look forward to welcoming the DP World India Championship, where golfers from across the world shall not only get a chance to showcase their golfing skills, but also enjoy the magnificent scenic beauty of Delhi Golf Club.

“I would draw special attention to the uniqueness of Delhi Golf Club, in that this wonderful course is inter-weaved between approximately 500-year-old Lodhi era monuments, offering a fabulous old-world charm while retaining a city-centre location that is easily accessible for golf fans.”

The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the ‘Back 9’ phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai in mid-November.