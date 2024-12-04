International Series announces India debut as LIV Golf takes first steps into sub-continent

The Asian Tour’s elevated International Series will make a $2 million India debut at the January 30 to February 2, 2025 event presented by the DLF Golf and Country Club, marking the first presence of the LIV Golf caravan in the sub-continent.

The International Series came into existence via a landmark agreement between LIV Golf and the Asian Tour, with the first event taking place in 2022 in Thailand. The India tournament will be the first of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour’s 2025 schedule offering a route into the LIV Golf League itself based on the end of season rankings.

The DLF-presented event will also mark the Asian Tour’s return to India for the first time in two years.

In a launch event on the sidelines of the season-ending PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers in Riyadh, LIV Golf League star Anirban Lahiri confirmed he would compete in the International Series’ 2025 curtain raiser on home soil.

“I think it's very exciting for me to be associated with this tournament on a personal front as well. I would love to bring some of my colleagues from Live over,” Lahiri said from Riyadh.

“DLF has been such a wonderful host, not just recently. I mean, it goes back over 15 years, I think, where we've had some really amazing events, memorable events. And I think, you know, the goal would be obviously to have a really, really good field that would justify or showcase what we're trying to do. And I'm looking forward to that.”

The India event will be part of the overarching LIV Golf League schedule which opens in Riyadh from February 6 to 8 and promises to bring some of the biggest names to the challenging Gary Player-designed course in Gurgaon.

“This groundbreaking partnership with LIV Golf and The International Series fits our outlook, bringing a best-in-class sporting event to India and showcasing our offering in and around DLF Golf and Country Club,” remarked DLF joint managing director and chief business officer Aakash Ohri. “We are confident the course will offer the world’s best a stern test, and we are looking forward to welcoming India’s golf fans – and sports fans from all over the world. The international series is something that we'll put our might behind and we're looking forward to some good participation first.

“So yes, our commitment to golf, you know how serious we are and we will never shy away from making commitments and on partnerships like these. It's just that I'd say one day at a time, one step at a time.”

Added International Series head Rahul Singh, “It is no secret that India is a key market in world golf, and partnering with DLF to bring this tournament to the subcontinent is a landmark for The International Series. “It is further compelling evidence of the strength of The International Series as we enter our fourth

season, and we look forward to making further exciting announcements in due course that will bring our brand of golf to a number of key territories around the world.

“We're delighted to confirm today the International Series India presented by DLF. It's not just the opening tournament for the International Series. It's also the opening tournament across the LIV ecosystem which will hopefully allow for a number of players who are looking for preparation before LIV Golf Riyadh.

“And for us to be able to partner with DLF is a great validation of what the series is doing and how it's growing and how it's associating with the right partners globally. Over the next few days and weeks, we will be putting out the entire schedule and I hope to build on this as we progress.”

The International Series is a set of 10 enhanced events on the Asian Tour schedule offering bigger prize purses, world-class destinations, and a pathway to the LIV Golf League for golfers from all over the globe. The first event was played in Thailand on 2022 and now travels to Oman, Macau, Morocco, England, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Over the last two seasons, events have also taken place in China, Egypt, Scotland, Singapore and