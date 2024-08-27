Jeev, Jyoti Randhawa head home challenge at inaugural Indian Legends Championship

The inaugural $500,000 HSBC India Legends Championship will feature former US Open champion Michael Campbell of New Zealand in a field of 63 with the event being played at the Greg Norman-designed Jaypee Greens golf course in Greater Noida on the outskirts of the capital from August 30 to September 1.

Campbell, who got the better of the Tiger Woods at the 2005 US Open in Pinehurst, also won the lucrative HSBC World Match Play Championship the same year that put him on a short list of greats that included Gary Player and Ernie Els before retiring in 2015. Now 55, the father of two is a regular on the Staysure Legends Tour, which is visiting India for the first time.

The HSBC India Legends Championship will be hosted by the stories Jeev Milkha Singh, one of the country’s pioneering golfers at home and abroad, and he will be joined by eight other home challengers including three-time Indian Open winner Jyoti Randhawa who earned his Legends Tour card by topping Q-School in Turkey earlier this year, and domestic stalwarts Vijay Kumar and Mukesh Kumar.

The winner of the HSBC India Legends Championship will take away $74,250, while the runner-up will receive $49,000 with the third-place finisher $32,700. The half-million-dollar prize fund will be divided all the way down to the bottom-placed finisher in the no-cut field of 64.

Commenting on the inaugural Legends Tour tournament in India, tour chairman Ryan Howsam, said “There is a growing part of the demographic developing in India that is taking up golf and with our profile and our players, the HSBC India Legends Championship is a great fit.

“India is an economic powerhouse and the timing for us to go there is great, hosting a tournament and building on other projects to help grow the game. We want to help improve participation in golf in India and assist stakeholders in the creation of more facilities for the Indian public and tourists to enjoy.”

Added event host Jeev Milkha Singh said, “First of all, as the tournament host I hope I don’t win this one, But on a more serious note, I hope all the players have a great experience and enjoy the Indian culture and cuisine during their stay here. In India we welcome visitors with folded palms and I want to make sure everyone returns home with warm memories of their time here.”

The inaugural edition of the HSBC India Legends Championship is also co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India. It will be played over 54 holes from Friday, August 30 and will be preceded by two star-studded Pro-Am events on Wednesday and Thursday which will see the Legend Tour golfers turn out alongside a number of prominent invited amateurs.

The other confirmed Indian names for the India Legends Championship are Mukesh Kumar, Digvijay Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, Vijay Kumar, all past winners on the Asian Tour, Amandeep Johl, who came close to winning on the Asian Tour numerous times, Vishal Singh and Sanjay Kumar. Sri Lankan Anura Rohana, who has won multiple times on India’s domestic tour is also set to feature in the event.



Noted Jaypee Greens senior general manager Dhruv Pal Singh, “Jaypee Greens Golf Course has consistently upheld its reputation as a championship-level course, and we are honoured and ready to host India’s inaugural Legends Tour event for which we have prepared meticulously.

“The HSBC India Legends Championship marks a significant milestone, not only for our facility but for the Indian golfing community as a whole. This prestigious tournament brings together some of the most celebrated names in the sport, and we take pride in offering a challenging venue for this historic occasion. We believe this championship will elevate the profile of golf in India and inspire future generations of players.

Besides Campbell, who had 15 other wins around the world, other top internationals include South Africa-based Brazilian Adilson da Silva, a six-time Legends Tour winner who also had the honour of hitting the first tee shot when golf made its return to the Olympics in his home country in 2016, South African James Kingston (21 wins including two on European Tour, three on Legends Tour and 10 on Sunshine Tour), Sweden’s first-ever Ryder Cup player, Joakim Haeggman (10 wins including three on European Tour and one on Legends Tour) and another fellow-Swede Jarmo Sandelin (11 wins including five on European Tour and two on Legends Tour).

Others in the fray include 19-time winner Keith Horne, who broke through recently for his maiden Legends Tour win in Zambia, Spaniard Miguel Angel Martin (14 wins including three on the European Tour), Frenchman Christian Cevaer (seven wins including two on European Tour), and Sweden’s Patrik Sjoland (eight wins including two on European Tour).

The Legends Tour has so has completed 10 events, including three majors. After the HSBC India Legends, seven further events will be played including the grand finale, the MCB Tour Championships, at Constance Belle Mare Plage in Mauritius.

