Keegan Bradley named US Ryder Cup captain for 2025 clash at Bethpage Black

The PGA of America on Monday sprang a surprise, naming the 38-year-old Keegan Bradley as captain of the 2025 US Ryder Cup team, the youngest to hold the position since Arnold Palmer, then 34, led America in a playing capacity in 1963. In ended speculation about Tiger Woods’ likely elevation to the role as he is said to be deeply involved in the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“I am proud and excited to name Keegan Bradley as Captain of the 2025 United States Ryder Cup Team,” said PGA of America president John Lindert. “Keegan’s past Ryder Cup experience, strong relationships and unwavering passion for this event will prove invaluable as he guides the US Team over the next year and a half.

"We are confident that with Keegan at the helm, the 2025 US Ryder Cup Team will compete at Bethpage with the same confidence and determination that has defined his career.”

In a statement on Monday, Bradley responded, saying, “I am incredibly honoured to accept this opportunity to captain the United States Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”

PGA champion in 2011 on major championship debut and a six-time tour winner in all, Bradley was left off the 2023 team despite being in contention as a captain’s pick but Zach Johnson opted to go with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas as the US were hammered 16.5 to 11.5 by Europe at Rome’s Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Bradley, currently ranked 19th in the world, has played twice in the Ryder Cup (2012 in Medinah, 2014 at Gleneagles) and once in the Presidents Cup, but has never held a post either as assistant captain or captain at either tournament, the PGA Tour noted. He was part of the USA’s 2014 campaign at Gleneagles in Scotland and returns to Bethpage Black, where he has played collegiate golf for St. John’s University in New York City.

Woods, an eight-time Ryder Cup and playing captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup had long been in talks with the Professional Golfers Association of America but had also made clear he would take up the Ryder Cup captaincy only if he was able to fully devote time to the job. “We're still working on what that might look like,” he said at the PGA Championship in May.

“Also whether or not I have the time to do it. I'm dedicating so much time to what we're doing with the PGA Tour, I don't want to not fulfil the role of the captaincy if I can't do it.” Eventually, reports said, he turned down the job, opening the door for Bradley’s appointment on Monday.

