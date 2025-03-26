Know your Royal Ranthambore BT Golf venue: Oxford Golf Resort

The venue of the seventh and final leg of Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2024-25 is the Phil Ryan-designed Oxford Golf Resort on the outskirts of Pune. Sited in a bowl-shaped layout in the Sahyadri Hills, it is one of the more intriguing tracks on offer in the country and a fitting stage for the concluding event of Business Today Golf’s silver jubilee edition.

A good part of the par-72, 18-hole 7,020-yard course is laid out on the hilly part of a horseshoe-shaped valley that create an ever-changing set of challenges. A number of the holes are blind dog-legs and several involve altitude drops between tee box and fairway.

The latter part of the layout – the back nine – is along the floor of the valley and brings its own set of tests for both the professional and novice golfer.

In all, the 18 holes and the attendant development – clubhouse, driving range, hotel and chalets –are laid out over 136 acres, and include four water-bodies and a connecting creek that weekend golfers need to watch out for. Precision in shot-making particularly off the tee is highly advisable so swap accuracy for distance and you will reap the benefits on the superbly-maintained fairways and greens.

From the black tees, Oxford Golf Resort stretches 7,020 yards, 6,379 yards from the blue tees, 5,910 yards from whites and 5,464 yards from the red (ladies) tees.

Scorecard (from blue tees)

Front nine: Hole 1: 392 yards, par-4; Hole 2: 310 yards, par-4; Hole 3: 167 yards, par-3; Hole 4: 538 yards, par-5; Hole 5: 387 yards, par-4; Hole 6: 409 yards, par-4; Hole 7: 412 yards, par-4; Hole 8: 172 yards, par-3; Hole 9: 420 yards, par-5. Total: 3,207 yards.

Back nine: Hole 10: 377 yards, par-4; Hole 11: 527 yards, par-5; Hole 12: 388 yards, par-4; Hole 13: 419 yards, par-4; Hole 14: 137 yards, par-3; Hole 15: 347 yards, par-4; Hole 16: 488 yards, par-5; Hole 17: 139 yards, par-3; Hole 18: 350 yards, par-4. Total: 3172 yards.