PGAT Commissioner Monahan laid low by mystery illness

A week since the shock Public Investment Fund ‘framework agreement’ with the PGA and DP World Tours was made public, PGAT commissioner Jay Monahan has stepped aside from daily duties owing to a ‘medical situation’.

While no explanation for his condition has been forthcoming, the embattled Monahan – who has faced calls to step down from his job after the PIF-establishment deal was made public – has received plenty of support from colleagues and well wishers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the tour said, “Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour policy board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.

“During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, chief operating officer, and Tyler Dennis, executive vice president & president, PGA Tout, will lead the day-to-day operations of the tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

A day later, Dennis told a television channel, “Last night’s news was a jolt. Our priorities don’t change. We are full steam ahead as a business.” He added that there had been “an outpouring of support” for Monahan.

“Our no. 1 focus will always be our players,” Dennis said. “That is front and centre as we think about the business. We are going to continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the tour. We have a lot of exciting things ahead.”

The 123rd edition of the US Open tees off in Los Angeles later in the day and while the Monahan issue has grabbed the headlines especially considering the wider fallout of the PIF-PGAT understanding, the focus is equally on the golf with a good number of LIV Golf personnel lining up in the 153-strong list of players at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Spain’s Jon Rahm leads the field with four wins in the season while world number one Scottie Scheffler has as many as 12 top-10 finishes, making them the starting favourites. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is close on their heels and in search of a sixth major title.

Side by side, questions continue to hang in the air about the course professional golf will take once the framework agreement is fleshed out and a reboot made for the 2024 season.

“There’s a lot of exciting momentum,” Dennis told the channel. “All of our priorities remain unchanged. We’re working very hard towards the definitive agreements. There will be a lot of news on that subject in the coming weeks and months. We have other exciting things, too, most importantly our 2024 schedule.

“… We’re stronger than we have ever been,” he continued, “and we are focused on the future. I think what (Monahan) would want is us to continue this incredible season we are in, and certainly this week focused on being here in the great city of Los Angeles and a fantastic venue with an exciting four days of golf ahead."