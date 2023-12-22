Pranavi Urs earns playing status on Ladies European Tour at final qualifying

India will have a third full-time member on the Ladies European Tour for the 2024 season after Pranavi Urs secured a top 20 finish at the tour’s final Qualifying School event in Marrakech, Morocco recently.

The Mysore golfer joins Olympians Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – both LET winners – in the tour’s ranks after coming through a five-stage qualifying tournament called the Q- School final stage at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech.

Urs finished in a share of 12th place on 12 under par 351 after five rounds with scores of 68, 69, 71, 74, 70 with the top 20 and ties (22 players in all) earning tour status under Category 12.

Those finishing between places 21 and 50 (and ties) on the leaderboard earned Category 16 status that has more limited playing opportunities, Vani Kapoor finished on 2 under par for tied 45th place with cards of 73, 70, 70, 76 and 72 to keep her restricted rights as well.

Missing out were Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, amateur Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik, Jasmine Shekar, Sneha Singh, Seher Atwal, Ananya Datar and Durga Nittur who had all travelled to Morocco having come through the preliminary qualifying levels.

Having made an excellent start over the first two days, Urs slipped midway through her campaign but managed to recover over the final two days, especially on the final day at the par-73 Al Maaden, where a strong front nine and some tense moments on the way back to yte clubhouse ensured her LET card.

“Super stoked to have secured my card for next year on LET. I couldn’t have done it without my team, sponsor and family for their constant support,” she posted later on Instagram.

At the top, LPGA card-holder Nataliya Guseva produced a final round of 69 (-4) to win the 2024 Lalla Aicha Q-School by four shots with a total of 23 under par

“It’s amazing! It’s crazy that I came here already with my LPGA Tour card and then just coming here and winning LET Q-School, it’s something I have always dreamed of,” the 20-year-old said on the LET website.

“It’s amazing how people are welcoming here and how this place is amazing. It’s beautiful and I just want to thank everyone who organised this event and takes care of us.

“It means a lot and for women’s golf as well. I want to congratulate all the girls who secure their LET cards, it’s an exciting time for us and let’s rock it!

South Africa’s Cara Gorlei was second on 19-under-par after shooting a final round of 71 (-2) which included five birdies and one bogey. Thailand’s Aunchisa Utama was third on 18-under-par having carded a round of 70 (-3) on the final day at Al Maaden.

One shot further back was Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes while three players were tied for fifth place with France’s Agatha Laisne, English amateur Annabell Fuller and Mexico’s Fernanda Lira all on 16-under-par.

Should they wish to accept and take up LET membership, a total of 22 players secured Category 12 membership for 2024 while 30 players clinched Category 16 membership, the LET said.