Qualcomm inks multi-year collaboration with DeChambeau and his Crushers GC team

Continuing the steady stream of corporates signing on to the LIV Golf bandwagon, tech major Qualcomm has announced it will partner two-time US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers GC team in a multi-year collaboration.

The agreement will be a broad-based one and include branding on player apparel, event branding and digital storytelling around the team and its captain. DeChambeau is already one of the world’s most high-profile professional golfers on social media.

In a statement, LIV Golf said on Tuesday that the partnership would bring Qualcomm’s tech leadership together with DeChambeau and Crusher’s innovative approach to golf, content, and technology.

“DeChambeau and Crushers GC will feature the Qualcomm brand on player apparel and experiential activations, and Qualcomm will work closely with them on content creation and storytelling,” it added.



Besides DeChambeau, the team includes Indian star Anirban Lahiri, England’s Paul Casey and Charles Howell III of the US. The league-leading Crushers are one of 13 teams in the global LIV Golf League, which is competing in 14 events across nine countries during the 2025 season.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Qualcomm, a company that shares my passion for innovation and pushing the boundaries of possibility,” said DeChambeau.

“I am passionate about integrating technology to enhance my performance and engage with my community, which is why I am excited to partner with a company like Qualcomm that is inventing the technology that the world uses every day. This is just the beginning of a journey that will transform the way we experience and interact with sports.”



“Bryson DeChambeau and Crushers GC’s groundbreaking approach to team golf and the use of technology to optimise their performance, aligns perfectly with Qualcomm, a US technology leader that has been at the forefront of innovation for 40 years,” said Don McGuire, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Qualcomm Incorporated.

“This collaboration seamlessly corresponds with our commitment to advancing technology and enhancing experiences, and we look forward to working with Bryson and Crushers GC to introduce our technology to their fans around the world.”



Added the LIV statement, “DeChambeau has curated a fanbase that sits at the intersection of sports and technology and has brought a new audience to golf with his use of technology to optimise his game.

“In the coming months fans can expect to see DeChambeau integrate Qualcomm into his content across his platforms. In addition, the Qualcomm logo will be featured on all Crushers GC team apparel.”

San Diego-based Qualcomm specialises in semi-conductors, high-performnance, low-power computing services including AI and the wireless technology space and is best-known for its Snapdragon platforms and Dragonwing products.