Airtel reshuffles top deck: Gopal Vittal becomes Executive Vice Chairman, Shashwat Sharma named MD and CEO

Airtel on Thursday announced a major leadership transition, with Gopal Vittal moving into the role of Executive Vice Chairman. Vittal, who has served as Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel for the past 13 years, will assume his new position on January 1, 2026.

As part of the company's structured succession plan, Shashwat Sharma will take over as Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel India, effective the same day, the telecom company said in a statement.

In his new role, Vittal will continue overseeing Bharti Airtel and all its subsidiaries. His responsibilities will expand to include driving group synergies in key areas such as digital and technology, network strategy, procurement, and talent management. Additionally, he will focus on shaping the company's long-term strategy and preparing it for future growth.

Vittal's successor, Shashwat Sharma, has already spent significant time as CEO designate, working alongside Vittal in preparation for the transition. In his new role, Sharma will report directly to Vittal and will take charge of managing Airtel's operations in India.

Soumen Ray, currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bharti Airtel India, will take on the role of Group Chief Financial Officer. Ray has been instrumental in the company's financial performance over the last four years.

Akhil Garg, currently Airtel's Financial Controller, will be appointed CFO of Bharti Airtel India. Garg has been with the company for 12 years, playing a key role in various business projects, including the Hexacom IPO, the statement said.

Rohit Puri, the current Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, will be appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer for Bharti Airtel. Pankaj Tewari, the Group Company Secretary, will continue to provide leadership and oversight at a group level.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, expressed his satisfaction with the succession plan, stating, "I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition of leadership at Airtel and there could not have been a better time, where change and continuity will go hand in hand. I have no doubt both Gopal and Shashwat will continue to build on the momentum and I wish them much success in their roles."