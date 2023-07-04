Rickie Fowler ends four-year wait for PGA Tour win at Detroit

Hero World Challenge 2017 winner Rickie Fowler survived a three-way playoff to win his first PGA Tour title in four years at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday.

Event ambassador Fowler beat back challenges from fellow-American Collin Morikawa and Canada’s Adam Hadwin with birdie on the first playoff hole after all three had finished regulation play locked together on 24 under par 264 at the Detroit Golf Club.

Fowler, a popular winner, had a closing 68 against Hadwin’s 67 and a scorching 64 by Morikawa that tied the scores before he sealed a sixth tour win in what was his 316th start. Seconds later he was swamped by friends, family and television cameras.

The 34-year-old’s last win came at the 2019 Phoenix Open, and he has been through some tough times since, including falling to a career-low in the rankings and needing a return to coach Butch Harmon before launching a revival early on in the 2023 season during which he has had tied 17th or better in his last 11 starts.

“It's just nice to have this one out of the way,” the colourful golfer said at the post-win press conference. “I'm obviously going to soak this one in and celebrate a bit. It's just been a long road. I'll get emotional at some point, whether it's -- I already did up there -- in here or when we're heading home or over this next week.

“We're just going to be home for a couple days. We're actually heading over to London with (close friends) J.T. (Justin Thomas) and Jordan (Speith) and our wives. Yeah, we should have fun.”

The result broke Fowler’s longest wain for a next win – it was his 96th start since the 2019 Phoenix Open victory – and came after four years, four months and 29 days.

“This was definitely one of the main goals this year, to win.” Fowler said. “Outside of that was obviously playing well and doing what I've been doing to make it to the Tour Championship, and one of the end goals was to be a part of the Ryder Cup team and that's still what we're focusing on right now.

“(I’ve) Been a part of a handful and that's -- they're very special weeks, so that's where I have kind of my eyes on. But planning to continue to play well and looking forward to a couple weeks over the pond with the Scottish and the British coming up, especially with how I've been playing and how I am playing.”

Speaking on how he overcame a career-threatening mid-career slump, Fowler added, “You never really know with this game. You definitely learn to appreciate the good times and when you're playing well. Yeah, you hope the struggles don't last, but sometimes they last longer than you would hope for. Like I said, even when you're playing well, it's not going to last forever.

“Being that I've been one of the best players in the world, plenty of good finishes and wins, I knew what I was capable of, but it's tough when you're struggling for that long of a period of time. But I knew it wasn't far off and just kind of had to keep putting the time in, keep grinding, keep pushing. Then started to see some positive results and starting to build some confidence and momentum last fall.”

Sunday’s result put Fowler back amongst the top 10 in the season-long FedEx Cup standings and will likely see him back in the top-25 in world rankings. Though his interactions with coach Harmon were infrequent, Fowler acknowledged the value of the association.

“He's the best golf coach out there,” the golfer said. “He does a great job with players, taking what they have and ultimately I think making them the best that they can be with who they are.”